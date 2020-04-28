On Air
Future of genetic engineering
With the recent use of CRISPR being used to treat a patient with genetic blindness, where are we headed in the field of genetic engineering and what potential risks do we face?
Anneliese Farrer spoke to Prof. Alice Pebay, a principal research fellow at Melbourne University, to better understand what the future holds (Aired 21 April 2020)
Guests
Prof. Alice Pebay, Principal Research Fellow at the University of Melbourne
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
April 28th 2020
