Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

Future of genetic engineering

0_76BuvhNKMrAOSLFH

With the recent use of CRISPR being used to treat a patient with genetic blindness, where are we headed in the field of genetic engineering and what potential risks do we face?

Anneliese Farrer spoke to Prof. Alice Pebay, a principal research fellow at Melbourne University, to better understand what the future holds (Aired 21 April 2020)

Guests

Prof. Alice Pebay, Principal Research Fellow at the University of Melbourne

Contributors

Anneliese Farrer

April 28th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
COVID-19 ResponseContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

bb538160bce6757ee386ff301b76f5de
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Community television shutdown

The federal government has asked community television in Australia to transition to an online only business model by June 30. This includes […]

featured-image-index_2
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

CONTENT WARNING: This piece talks about the abuse and violence women face globally. If you or someone you know needs help relating […]

79692411_120193769454043_4555404719735963648_o
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Hunger Strike for the Climate

David has been participating in a hunger strike at the steps of Victoria’s Parliament House for 23 days. Reporter Georgia Delaney Martin […]

Related Content

Chiptune-Setup-Game-Boys
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Chiptunes: Unique, original and more than just nostalgia

PTV
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

How travellers were re-identified from Myki data, and why you should care

ptsd
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

PTSD and the need for destigmatisation