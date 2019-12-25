player one logo

Gamers’ Christmas Lists Really Testing Santa’s Patience – P1NG

Santa’s about to hit the sleigh for the year, but generously gave his time to our reporter – a real Christmas miracle!

Mr Claus was not in a good mood, and we were unsure why.

“It’s those dang gamers!”

Saint Nicholas was reminiscing a time before gaming became a thing.

“It used to be simple, give the kids a vinyl record, some trading cards, a cricket bat. Gaming was easy enough when it was just one big cartridge, but now, it’s ridiculous.”

“All these companies keep announcing massive Collector’s Editions.”

“Game collectors are the bane of my existence. They think it’s cheap and easy to find the parts for a Sega Dreamcast in 2019?”

“I wish the Video Game Crash of 1983 was permanent.”

Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit

Stefan Bradley

December 25th 2019
