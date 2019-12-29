player one logo

Gaming Industry Superstar Michelle Mannering – Interview

Michelle Mannering is a pro gamer and competitive esports player, hosts hacking conventions, is a coder, a public speaker, and co-runs a tech start-up that builds and designs electric scooters! Michelle talks about all these things and presents a handful of the Player One-ies Awards!

Follow her on Twitter: @MishManners

Twitch: http://twitch.tv/MishManners

Aired 16 December 2019.

https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/gaming-industry-superstar-michelle-mannering-inter?fbclid=IwAR3I1IGStaFt6ZCiBYOGkIU6Kj2yStF8PvpDK8JKjkkqhUZ9JUwtvw0jWsI

Jitan Chander

December 29th 2019
