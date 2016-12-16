GC playlist 16/12
Playlist
- A.B Original ft Dan Sultan - January 26
- Alex Lahey - You Don't Think You Like People Like Me
- Baro ft Nasty Mars & Marcus - Wdubi
- Cub Sport - Come On Mess Me Up
- AlunaGeorge ft Flume - I Remember
- Banks - Gemini Feed
- Elohim - Hallucinating
- Montaigne - Come Back To Me
- Frank Ocean - Pink and White
- Alta - Mess
- Ford ft Rya Park - Oblivion
- Green Buzzard - Do You Ever Glow?
- M-Phazes X Alison Wonderland - Messiah
- Broods - All Of Your Glory
- Violent Soho - Like Soda
- Alexandra Savior - Mystery Girl
- Anima! - Moving Mountains
- Bad Child - Desert Island Lover
- Assassin Street - Do or Die
- Abraham Tilbury - California
- Commandeur ft Yeo - Speak Your Mind
- elkkle - Soft Erasure
- Foley! - Break Up Song
- Childish Gambino - Redbone
