GC playlist 16/12

  1. A.B Original ft Dan Sultan - January 26
  2. Alex Lahey - You Don't Think You Like People Like Me
  3. Baro ft Nasty Mars & Marcus - Wdubi
  4. Cub Sport - Come On Mess Me Up
  5. AlunaGeorge ft Flume - I Remember
  6. Banks - Gemini Feed
  7. Elohim - Hallucinating
  8. Montaigne - Come Back To Me
  9. Frank Ocean - Pink and White
  10. Alta - Mess
  11. Ford ft Rya Park - Oblivion
  12. Green Buzzard - Do You Ever Glow?
  13. M-Phazes X Alison Wonderland - Messiah
  14. Broods - All Of Your Glory
  15. Violent Soho - Like Soda
  16. Alexandra Savior - Mystery Girl
  17. Anima! - Moving Mountains
  18. Bad Child - Desert Island Lover
  19. Assassin Street - Do or Die
  20. Abraham Tilbury - California
  21. Commandeur ft Yeo - Speak Your Mind
  22. elkkle - Soft Erasure
  23. Foley! - Break Up Song
  24. Childish Gambino - Redbone
  25. -

December 16th 2016
