Genres Ep. 01 – Chillstep

Episode 1 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Chillstep. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at Genres SYN90.7 FM(@syngenres).

Artist Spotlight – Rameses B

Playlist

  1. New Scene feat. Ofelia - Felix Cartal
  2. Science is Cool - Mr. Fijiwiji
  3. Walk the Avalanche - Atlantic Cascade
  4. Autumn Breeze - Exist Strategy
  5. Angels (Love Thy Brother Remix) - The XX
  6. And Even In These Hard Times I Still Smile When I Hear Your Name - NaughtaSea
  7. The Cold In You - Phaeleh
  8. Midnight Fire - Temporal
  9. Perfect Morning - BZY
  10. Better Days - Rameses B
  11. North - Rameses B
  12. Utopia feat. Holly Drummond - Rameses B
  13. Scape - KMTKC
  14. Afterlife feat. Echos - Illenium
  15. Savant on Mushrooms (Radar Detector Remix) feat. Savant - Infected Mushroom
  16. Cosmos - Clark Kent & Yinyues
  17. Flash Back - LTR
  18. Remember - Feki
  19. Evil Beauty (Changing Faces, NuKid & Alicrity Remix) - Blackmill
  20. Loose Ends - CMA & Sacred

December 28th 2016
