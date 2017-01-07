Genres Profile Pic

Genres Ep. 02 – Industrial

02 Industrial Podcast
Episode 2 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Industrial. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. The guest who helped me with the show is Joshua Kayll. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at SYN Genres(@syngenres).

Artist Spotlight – Die Krupps

Playlist

  1. Amnesia - KMFDM
  2. All Saint Day - Severed Heads
  3. Mindphaser - Frontline Assembly
  4. Soylent Grün - Wumpscrut
  5. Slut - Velvet Acid Christ
  6. Copy Of A - Nine Inch Nails
  7. Illisit - Skinny Puppy
  8. Talk of the Sun - Insurge
  9. Rain - Project Pitchfork
  10. Nazis Auf Speed - Die Krupps
  11. Rikikofaktor - Die Krupps
  12. Robo Sapien - Die Krupps
  13. Stigmata - Ministry
  14. Another Dark Age - SPK
  15. From My Cold Dead Hands - Combichrist
  16. ULTRAnumb - Blue Stahli

Guests

Joshua Kayll

Contributors

Jamo

Jamo

January 7th 2017
