Genres Ep. 02 – Industrial
Episode 2 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Industrial. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. The guest who helped me with the show is Joshua Kayll. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at SYN Genres(@syngenres).
Artist Spotlight – Die Krupps
Playlist
- Amnesia - KMFDM
- All Saint Day - Severed Heads
- Mindphaser - Frontline Assembly
- Soylent Grün - Wumpscrut
- Slut - Velvet Acid Christ
- Copy Of A - Nine Inch Nails
- Illisit - Skinny Puppy
- Talk of the Sun - Insurge
- Rain - Project Pitchfork
- Nazis Auf Speed - Die Krupps
- Rikikofaktor - Die Krupps
- Robo Sapien - Die Krupps
- Stigmata - Ministry
- Another Dark Age - SPK
- From My Cold Dead Hands - Combichrist
- ULTRAnumb - Blue Stahli
Guests
Joshua Kayll
Contributors
Jamo