SYN 90.7
Genres Ep. 03 – Dream Pop
Episode 3 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Dream Pop. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. The special guest who helped me with the show is my good friend Kristel Roxas. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at SYN Genres(@syngenres).
Artist Spotlight – Beach House
Playlist
- Intro - The XX
- What It Is - Made In Japan
- Sane - Fear of Men
- The Less I Know The Better - Tame Impala
- Gold and Stone - Eternal Summers
- The Trip - Still Corners
- To Be Your Loss - The Morning After Girls
- Fall Underneath - Snakadaktal
- Shadow - Wild Nothing
- Vanishing Man - The Church
- Bless the Painter - Engineers
- Myth - Beach House
- Space Song - Beach House
- The Traveller - Beach House
- A Glorious Time - Team Ghost
- Wild Peace - Echo Lake
- Out Of Tune - Real Estate
- Love Is to Die - Warpaint
- Everywhere - Cranes
- Round And Round - Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti
Guests
Kristel Roxas
Contributors
Jamo