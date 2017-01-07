Genres Profile Pic

SYN 90.7

Genres Ep. 03 – Dream Pop

Dream Pop Podcast
Listen to Episode

Episode 3 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Dream Pop. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. The special guest who helped me with the show is my good friend Kristel Roxas. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at SYN Genres(@syngenres).

Artist Spotlight – Beach House

Playlist

  1. Intro - The XX
  2. What It Is - Made In Japan
  3. Sane - Fear of Men
  4. The Less I Know The Better - Tame Impala
  5. Gold and Stone - Eternal Summers
  6. The Trip - Still Corners
  7. To Be Your Loss - The Morning After Girls
  8. Fall Underneath - Snakadaktal
  9. Shadow - Wild Nothing
  10. Vanishing Man - The Church
  11. Bless the Painter - Engineers
  12. Myth - Beach House
  13. Space Song - Beach House
  14. The Traveller - Beach House
  15. A Glorious Time - Team Ghost
  16. Wild Peace - Echo Lake
  17. Out Of Tune - Real Estate
  18. Love Is to Die - Warpaint
  19. Everywhere - Cranes
  20. Round And Round - Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti

Guests

Kristel Roxas

Contributors

Jamo

Jamo

January 7th 2017
Read more by Jamo
Category: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport