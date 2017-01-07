Genres Ep. 03 – Dream Pop

Episode 3 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Dream Pop. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. The special guest who helped me with the show is my good friend Kristel Roxas. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at SYN Genres(@syngenres).

Artist Spotlight – Beach House