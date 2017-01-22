Genres Ep. 04 – Instrumental Guitar

Genres Profile Pic

Episode 4 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Instrumental Guitar. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. Featuring a special friend guest, Jessica. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at Genres SYN Genres (@syngenres).

There is no Artist Spotlight this week, every artist is in the spotlight, nice change I think.

  1. Que Viene El Coco - Paco De Lucia
  2. Malaguena - Paco De Lucia
  3. El Vito - Paco De Lucia
  4. Burnt Out - Opal Ocean
  5. Tribal Instinct - Opal Ocean
  6. J.A.M. - Opal Ocean
  7. Malaguena - Benise
  8. Spanish Eyes - Benise
  9. Dos Mojitos - Benise
  10. Shadow - Ottmar Liebert
  11. Heart Still/ Beating (4 Berlin) - Ottmar Liebert
  12. Moonlight - Ottmar Liebert
  13. Black Cloud Float, Pt.3 - Malcura
  14. Ini Mini - Malcura
  15. Presto - Malcura
  16. Tamacun - Rodrigo y Gabriela
  17. Hanuman - Rodrigo y Gabriela
  18. Stairway To Heaven - Rodrigo y Gabriela
  19. The Fallen Prince - Opal Ocean
January 22nd 2017
