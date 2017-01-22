Genres Ep. 04 – Instrumental Guitar

Episode 4 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Instrumental Guitar. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. Featuring a special friend guest, Jessica. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at Genres SYN Genres (@syngenres).

There is no Artist Spotlight this week, every artist is in the spotlight, nice change I think.