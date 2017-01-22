SYN 90.7
Genres Ep. 04 – Instrumental Guitar
Episode 4 of Genres on SYN 90.7FM. The genre of the the week is Instrumental Guitar. This highlight includes all the segments where you will be able to listen to my beautiful voice. Featuring a special friend guest, Jessica. For information of the music played, you can listen to me announce them throughout, otherwise it can be found on Facebook at Genres SYN Genres (@syngenres).
There is no Artist Spotlight this week, every artist is in the spotlight, nice change I think.
Playlist
- Que Viene El Coco - Paco De Lucia
- Malaguena - Paco De Lucia
- El Vito - Paco De Lucia
- Burnt Out - Opal Ocean
- Tribal Instinct - Opal Ocean
- J.A.M. - Opal Ocean
- Malaguena - Benise
- Spanish Eyes - Benise
- Dos Mojitos - Benise
- Shadow - Ottmar Liebert
- Heart Still/ Beating (4 Berlin) - Ottmar Liebert
- Moonlight - Ottmar Liebert
- Black Cloud Float, Pt.3 - Malcura
- Ini Mini - Malcura
- Presto - Malcura
- Tamacun - Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Hanuman - Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Stairway To Heaven - Rodrigo y Gabriela
- The Fallen Prince - Opal Ocean