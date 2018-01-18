SYN 90.7
Dave scores 98% on a Geography test (Episode 2)
It’s the second last day of 2017 and Mike and Dave have the delight to share with you their memories of the year that was two thousand and seventeen. The highs, the lows, the mediums and even Dave’s remarkable Geography skills were some of the things that made the year so profound. Amore!
Playlist
- EP 2: Dave scores 98% on a Geography test - The Real Mike and Dave
Michael Serpell
January 18th 2018Read more by Michael Serpell
More by The Real Mike and Dave
The Mal “teaser” Christmas (Episode One)
The Mediterranean Christmas is a sight to behold, the food, the rivalries, years of history brought up and plenty pf leftovers that […]