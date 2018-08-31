Georgie Gardner warns people about sun safety after another skin cancer scare

Georgie Gardner is the latest celebrity to encourage people to get their skin checked for skin cancer.

The Today co-host took to Instagram on Thursday, revealing she had minor surgery to remove two skin cancer growths.

“Feeling a little flat after [having] two more skin cancers removed, but counting my blessings they’re not melanomas,” she wrote alongside a close-up selfie shot.

“Can’t overstate enough to get your skin checked and slap on the sunscreen! Be sun smart, people.”

Gardner, 48, shared a similar post last year, urging fans to get their skin checked after having a growth removed from her back. In 2015, she shared the results of a procedure to have a squamous cell carcinoma removed from her face.

Gardner joins fellow Aussies Hugh Jackman, Julia Morris and Jarryd Roughead in warning people about the dangers of unprotected sun exposure, after having skin cancers removed.

Skin cancer occurs when skin cells are damaged by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

The Cancer Council says the best way to protect yourself from UV radiation is to wear sun-protective clothing, apply SPF30+ sunscreen before going out in the sun (and every two hours afterwards) and wear a hat that protects your face, head, neck and ears.

