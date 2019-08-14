IMG_1043

Get Cereal Wednesday (14.8.19)

0 Get Cereal Podcast General

Get Cereal 14.8.19. All the fun stuff segments, music and discussions.

Playlist

  1. Things Are Getting Better - N.E.R.D
  2. On call - Kings of Leon
  3. We are rock stars - Does it offend you ,yeah
  4. You and I - Rick James
  5. Bengal - Tigermoth
  6. One more time - Daft Punk
  7. Good Intentions - Disclosure
  8. Skin on skin - Queens of the stone age
  9. worthwhile - Alnitak kid feat dialect
  10. Black child - Birdz feat mojo juju
  11. Black magic - Baker boy feat dallas woods
  12. Holiday - Flossy
  13. Third times a charm - Ohbliv
  14. Acha thik ache - Ra Ra Raj
  15. run this - Mistress
  16. Fade - Skomes feat cazeaux O.S.L.O
  17. zeca - Walla c
  18. Dance Monkey - Tones and I
  19. Crown - Stromzy
  20. Halo - Mellisa Ramsay
  21. Identity theft - The chats
  22. Beautiful people - Ed sheeran,khalid
  23. Senorita - Shawn Mendes, cabello
  24. How do you sleep - Sam smith
  25. Never really over - Katy Perry
  26. Goodbyes - Post Molone,Yung thug
  27. Higher love - Kygo, whitney housten
Jitan Chander

August 14th 2019
