On Air
Get Cereal Wednesday (14.8.19)
Get Cereal 14.8.19. All the fun stuff segments, music and discussions.
Playlist
- Things Are Getting Better - N.E.R.D
- On call - Kings of Leon
- We are rock stars - Does it offend you ,yeah
- You and I - Rick James
- Bengal - Tigermoth
- One more time - Daft Punk
- Good Intentions - Disclosure
- Skin on skin - Queens of the stone age
- worthwhile - Alnitak kid feat dialect
- Black child - Birdz feat mojo juju
- Black magic - Baker boy feat dallas woods
- Holiday - Flossy
- Third times a charm - Ohbliv
- Acha thik ache - Ra Ra Raj
- run this - Mistress
- Fade - Skomes feat cazeaux O.S.L.O
- zeca - Walla c
- Dance Monkey - Tones and I
- Crown - Stromzy
- Halo - Mellisa Ramsay
- Identity theft - The chats
- Beautiful people - Ed sheeran,khalid
- Senorita - Shawn Mendes, cabello
- How do you sleep - Sam smith
- Never really over - Katy Perry
- Goodbyes - Post Molone,Yung thug
- Higher love - Kygo, whitney housten
Jitan Chander
August 14th 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah on International Women’s Day – Season 1 Episode 6
March 8th 2019 Bel and Sarah had a MASSIVE morning on Get Cereal celebrating all things women on International Women’s Day. The […]
Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 5
March 1st 2019 It was a time for celebration in the studio this morning with Bel and Sarah welcoming you into the […]
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 4
February 22nd 2019 Thanks for tuning in to the Friday crew this morning! Demi is off the airwaves for a couple of […]