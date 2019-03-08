SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 3
February 15th 2019
Thanks so much for tuning in to another day of Get Cereal on SYN 90.7FM with Bel, Demi and Sarah. This week the crew discussed the obviousness of first dates, blasting music in public places, Uber Pool experiences, Shane Dawson’s mind-blowing pizza conspiracy theory and much, much more!!
The girls also talked with Indy Stanton about her debut album ‘The Candle Room’ which was released today! To top it off, the incredible BENE joined us in the studio and treated us with a live performance of her hit song ‘Soaked’!
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
Friends – E^ST
Lunch – Stella Donnelly
What Are We Waiting For – Fergus James
Lights Out – Odette
Unfair – Phoebe Sinclair
Ancestors – Drmngnow (feat. Kee’ahn Music, prod. River Boy)
Ms Dhu – Spinifex Gum
Love Me Anyway – Conrad Sewell
Fashionista – CHAI
Wow. – Post Malone
WOW – Kwame
Holograms – Tiny Ruins
Ngarrikwujeyinama – Emily Wurramara
Ruiner – METHYL ETHEL
Middle Name – Slush
Animal – AURORA
When we’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray
Love is Heartbreak – Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird
Stay Young – Maisie Peters
Say My Name – Tove Styrke
Apples – Little May
Trust – Indy Stanton
Dinner & Diatribes – Hozier
Something Tells Me – MEG MAC
King Of The Clouds – Panic! At The Disco
U – HER Music
Tough Guy – BENE
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 5
March 1st 2019 It was a time for celebration in the studio this morning with Bell and Sarah welcoming you into the […]
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 4
February 22nd 2019 Thanks for tuning in to the Friday crew this morning! Demi is off the airwaves for a couple of […]
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 2
February 8th 2019 Your funky Friday team – Bel, Demi and Sarah – had a blast on today’s show and we hope […]