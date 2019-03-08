Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 3

February 15th 2019

Thanks so much for tuning in to another day of Get Cereal on SYN 90.7FM with Bel, Demi and Sarah. This week the crew discussed the obviousness of first dates, blasting music in public places, Uber Pool experiences, Shane Dawson’s mind-blowing pizza conspiracy theory and much, much more!!

The girls also talked with Indy Stanton about her debut album ‘The Candle Room’ which was released today! To top it off, the incredible BENE joined us in the studio and treated us with a live performance of her hit song ‘Soaked’!