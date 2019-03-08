Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 4

February 22nd 2019

Thanks for tuning in to the Friday crew this morning! Demi is off the airwaves for a couple of weeks but you can catch Bel and Sarah in studio same time next week!

While you’re here, check out the day’s entire episode below.

The beats you heard on the day’s show were:

Kick – Greta Stanley

Better Than Before – Chitra

Moderation – Florence + The Machine

Adelphia – The Cat Empire

Utter Delight – Jaylyn Jean

Vertigo – Travalley

Wide Awake – Petit Biscuit

Heather – I Know Leopard

Childism – Kian.music

Insatiable – Olaney

DFTM – Cry Club

Let’s Forget We Were in Love – Stellie

Without Me (Pâquerette) – With Confidence

By Myself – FIDLAR

Johnny Run Away – Tones And I

Make you feel pretty – lovelytheband

Bottom Of The Deep Blue Sea – Missio

Stained Glass – Ocean Alley

Oh Baby – SO.Crates, Nelson Dialect, Alnitak Kid (feat. Jace XL)

I Guess I Just Feel Like – John Mayer

New House – Rex Orange County

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Every Day – Hermitude, ft. Hoodlem

Hard Place – HER Music

Blur – MØ (feat. Foster The People)

Beat 54 (All Good Now) – Jungle

