SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 4
February 22nd 2019
Thanks for tuning in to the Friday crew this morning! Demi is off the airwaves for a couple of weeks but you can catch Bel and Sarah in studio same time next week!
The beats you heard on the day’s show were:
Kick – Greta Stanley
Better Than Before – Chitra
Moderation – Florence + The Machine
Adelphia – The Cat Empire
Utter Delight – Jaylyn Jean
Vertigo – Travalley
Wide Awake – Petit Biscuit
Heather – I Know Leopard
Childism – Kian.music
Insatiable – Olaney
DFTM – Cry Club
Let’s Forget We Were in Love – Stellie
Without Me (Pâquerette) – With Confidence
By Myself – FIDLAR
Johnny Run Away – Tones And I
Make you feel pretty – lovelytheband
Bottom Of The Deep Blue Sea – Missio
Stained Glass – Ocean Alley
Oh Baby – SO.Crates, Nelson Dialect, Alnitak Kid (feat. Jace XL)
I Guess I Just Feel Like – John Mayer
New House – Rex Orange County
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Every Day – Hermitude, ft. Hoodlem
Hard Place – HER Music
Blur – MØ (feat. Foster The People)
Beat 54 (All Good Now) – Jungle
