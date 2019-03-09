Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah on International Women’s Day – Season 1 Episode 6

March 8th 2019

Bel and Sarah had a MASSIVE morning on Get Cereal celebrating all things women on International Women’s Day. The girls talked to five amazing women about their careers and plans for IWD and played a ripper all female playlist!

The CEO of the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre, Jo Porter, spoke with Bel and Sarah about the wide range of support and events that the QVWC offers.

For more information about the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre and their IWD events, head to their website.

Bel and Sarah also spoke to Melbourne photographer and artist Suzanne Phoenix and Musician Rosie Lane about Suzanne’s project ‘What Does IWD Mean to Me?’. Rosie is one of many inspiring women to be featured in the lineup this year, and we were lucky enough to be treated to a live studio performance by her!

The photography exhibition will be pasted up as street art in Melbourne so be sure to check it out!

Jodi is another inspirational woman that the Friday team spoke with. Jodi is a Women’s Safety & Rights Campaign Organiser who will be helping to lead the IWD 2019 Rally and March from the State Library to the steps of Parliament.

The rally starts at 5:30pm in the city and for more information head over to the event page.

The girls also had a chat with Rena Ou Yang. Rena is the CEO of the organisation Empowered Together NGO ‘whose mission is to educate the community on sexual assault and consent laws, and open conversation to remove the stigma associated with sexual assault.

Click here to find out more.

If you or someone you know need help or someone to talk to, some helpful hotlines include:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

National Sexual Assault, Family & Domestic Violence Counselling 24 hour line:

1800 RESPECT

Here’s the morning’s female powered playlist:

I’m Every Woman – Chaka Khan

Keeping Time – Angie McMahon

Say It – Tkay Maidza

Fall – Dulcie

Honey – Kehlani

Something Tells Me – MEG MAC

Hoyt And Schermerhorn – Leikeli47

Lights Out – Odette

You should see me in a crown – Billie Eilish

F E M A L E – Sampa The Great

Brown Girl – Aaradhna

Don’t Kill My Vibe – Sigrid

Natural Woman – Kaiit

Hard Place – HER Music

Overnight – Maggie Rogers

Friends – E^ST

Die – Stella Donnelly

Hey Love – Emily Wurramara

I Have A Hole In My Tooth (And My Dentist Is Shut) – dodie

You Seemed So Happy – The Japanese House

Lately – Merpire

Pasta – Angie McMahon

Make My Bed – King Princess

Wish you were gay – Billie Eilish

Good Enough – Alison Wonderland

Soaked – BENE

Tears – Nilüfer Yanya

Big Yellow Eye – Black Bats

Moderation – Florence + The Machine

