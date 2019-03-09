Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 5

March 1st 2019

It was a time for celebration in the studio this morning with Bell and Sarah welcoming you into the first day of March, first day of Autumn and Bel’s birthday! The girls partied it out with plenty of new tracks, ripper segments and two great interviews.

Zak Fleisher joined Bel and Sarah in the studio to chat about his upcoming album ‘Retro Vulgar’ and to perform one of his latest releases ‘Glu’ live.

Sarah and Bel also had a chat with Nina Oyama about her upcoming show at the International Comedy Festival. Needs a Lift is a debut stand-up and wild autobiographical journey about trying to live life in the fast lane when you’re still on your P plates. For more information and tickets click here!

Here are the tracks we played on today’s show. Be sure to get around them!

Celebration – Kool & the Gang

Angels – Odette

Body – Julia Jacklin

Can I Set It Right – Mantell

Energy – Sampa The Great (feat. Nadeem Din-Gabisi)

Take A Look Around – Serina Pech

Stained Glass – Ocean Alley

Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself – Alex Lahey

Bring Me Home – G Flip

Johnny Run Away – Tones And I

Say It – Thandi Phoenix

Love Is Heartbreak – Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird

Drive – Charlotte Cardin

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Cool As Hell – Baker Boy

Sometime – LO’99 (feat. Owl Eyes)

Close To Me – Ellie Goulding with Diplo (feat. Swae Lee)

Sweeterman – Zach Farache

Sunday – Foals

Carried Away – HER Music

To Noise Making (Sing) – Hozier

Tricks – Stella Donnelly

Mean – Zak Fleisher- Music

Tell Them – James Blake (feat. Moses Sumney, Metro Boomin)

You Seemed So Happy – The Japanese House

Every Day – Hermitude (feat. Hoodlem)

All Your Days – shallou, Emmitt Fenn

Lifestyle – NEIKED, Husky

Hip Horror – METHYL ETHEL

Follow Get Cereal on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Omny