SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 5

March 1st 2019

It was a time for celebration in the studio this morning with Bell and Sarah welcoming you into the first day of March, first day of Autumn and Bel’s birthday! The girls partied it out with plenty of new tracks, ripper segments and two great interviews.

Zak Fleisher joined Bel and Sarah in the studio to chat about his upcoming album ‘Retro Vulgar’ and to perform one of his latest releases ‘Glu’ live.

Sarah and Bel also had a chat with Nina Oyama about her upcoming show at the International Comedy Festival. Needs a Lift is a debut stand-up and wild autobiographical journey about trying to live life in the fast lane when you’re still on your P plates. For more information and tickets click here!

Here are the tracks we played on today’s show. Be sure to get around them!

Celebration – Kool & the Gang
Angels – Odette
Body – Julia Jacklin
Can I Set It Right – Mantell
Energy – Sampa The Great (feat. Nadeem Din-Gabisi)
Take A Look Around – Serina Pech
Stained Glass – Ocean Alley
Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself – Alex Lahey
Bring Me Home – G Flip
Johnny Run Away – Tones And I
Say It – Thandi Phoenix
Love Is Heartbreak – Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird
Drive – Charlotte Cardin
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Cool As Hell – Baker Boy
Sometime – LO’99 (feat. Owl Eyes)
Close To Me – Ellie Goulding with Diplo (feat. Swae Lee)
Sweeterman – Zach Farache
Sunday – Foals
Carried Away – HER Music
To Noise Making (Sing) – Hozier
Tricks – Stella Donnelly
Mean – Zak Fleisher- Music
Tell Them – James Blake (feat. Moses Sumney, Metro Boomin)
You Seemed So Happy – The Japanese House
Every Day – Hermitude (feat. Hoodlem)
All Your Days – shallou, Emmitt Fenn
Lifestyle – NEIKED, Husky
Hip Horror – METHYL ETHEL

 

March 9th 2019
