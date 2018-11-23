SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna, Nathan and Contributor Alex – Season 4 Episode 7
November 23rd 2018
Jack, Jenna and Nathan had a lovely morning full of new releases, interviews, laughs and a tricky quiz made by our contributor Alex! You can catch the team every Friday 6am-9am for your morning wake-up!
The team had the chance to play Zak Fleisher‘s new track ‘MEAN‘ for it’s radio debut. They also had a chat with Zak about this release and his exciting plans for 2019. Check out the interview below.
You can catch Zak at the Movember Fundraiser Show November 30th!
Jack, Jenna and Nathan also had a chat with Marita Dyson from The Orbweavers about the upcoming performance of Newer Volcanics at the Substation. Newer Volcanics is a creative project with an accompanying performance by The Orbweavers responding to the volcanic plains and waterways of western Melbourne.
You can catch them Thursday November 29th and Friday November 30th at 8:00PM. For more information click here.
Here are the wonderful songs we played on today’s show!
Beloved – Mumford and Sons
Tell Him – Ms. Lauryn Hill
How We Do – Benny Sinclair
Sweetener – Bugs
Aim For the Head – Neighbourhood Youth
Make time 4 love – The Goon Sax
Middle America – Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
When I Was A Youngster – Rizzle Kicks
Because I’m me – The Avalanches
Take Me Back – Twisted Willows
Heirloom – Nothing Really
Hurts to be you – Polarize
Oceans – The Wombats
Come out and play – Billie Eilish
Warm (Feat. Mia) – Dre’es
Snap – ALI.
Eyesight – DRESS CODE
Up in the Clouds – Skegss
Day 5: For Carol (Feat. Tobie Tripp) – Tom Misch
Bloody Mary – FEELDS (feat. Merpire)
Who R You? – Anderson .Paak
Mean – Zak Fleisher- Music
Ms Dhu – Spinifex Gum
Diddy bop – Noname (feat. Cam O’bi & Raury)
Where is the love – Black Eyed Peas
Sarah Thomas
November 23rd 2018
Category: General, Playlist, Podcast
Tags: #getcereal, #Getcerealfriday
