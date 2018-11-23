Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna, Nathan and Contributor Alex – Season 4 Episode 7

The team had the chance to play Zak Fleisher ‘s new track ‘ MEAN ‘ for it’s radio debut. They also had a chat with Zak about this release and his exciting plans for 2019. Check out the interview below.

You can catch Zak at the Movember Fundraiser Show November 30th!

Jack, Jenna and Nathan also had a chat with Marita Dyson from The Orbweavers about the upcoming performance of Newer Volcanics at the Substation. Newer Volcanics is a creative project with an accompanying performance by The Orbweavers responding to the volcanic plains and waterways of western Melbourne.

You can catch them Thursday November 29th and Friday November 30th at 8:00PM. For more information click here.

Here are the wonderful songs we played on today’s show!

Beloved – Mumford and Sons

Tell Him – Ms. Lauryn Hill

How We Do – Benny Sinclair

Sweetener – Bugs

Aim For the Head – Neighbourhood Youth

Make time 4 love – The Goon Sax

Middle America – Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

When I Was A Youngster – Rizzle Kicks

Because I’m me – The Avalanches

Take Me Back – Twisted Willows

Heirloom – Nothing Really

Hurts to be you – Polarize

Oceans – The Wombats

Come out and play – Billie Eilish

Warm (Feat. Mia) – Dre’es

Snap – ALI.

Eyesight – DRESS CODE

Up in the Clouds – Skegss

Day 5: For Carol (Feat. Tobie Tripp) – Tom Misch

Bloody Mary – FEELDS (feat. Merpire)

Who R You? – Anderson .Paak

Mean – Zak Fleisher- Music

Ms Dhu – Spinifex Gum

Diddy bop – Noname (feat. Cam O’bi & Raury)

Where is the love – Black Eyed Peas

