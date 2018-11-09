Get Cereal Friday With Jack, Jenna, Nathan and Our New Contributor Alex! – Season 4 Episode 5

November 9th 2018

This morning the Get Cereal Friday crew welcomed their new contributor, Alex, to the team! Alex will be joining us for the rest of the season to add some extra spice to the show.

Jack, Jenna and Nathan also discussed new releases for the week, the wholesomeness of otters, if robots can take over from baristas, if it’s too early to mention Christmas and all time favourite Christmas movies.

Jenna was also back with her sound round and this week spiced things up a bit! Can you identify the titles of these songs?

Here’s the morning’s playlist

If I Die, Then I Die – Emerson Snowe

Sunday Morning – Maroon 5

Ivy – Frank Ocean

Better Than Before – Chitra

Bird Sounds – Didirri

Your mum – Ruby Gill

My Hands – Jack Gray

Sober – Mahalia Music

Bridge Burn – Little Comets

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not with You) – The 1975

Act Your Age – Rya Park

Love Me Now – Ziggy Alberts

Lose Me – IV League

Cold – The Northern Folk

Tweakin’ – Vince Staples

The Isle of Arran – Loyle Carner

Dance Wiv Me – Dizzee Rascal!

Pure – E^ST

Gonna Love Me – Teyana Taylor

Nirvana – SAM SMITH

Friday Fighting – Sam Fender

The Heart is a Muscle – Gang of Youths

Almost There – The Moving Stills

Ngarrikwujeyinama – Emily Wurramara