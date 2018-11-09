SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday With Jack, Jenna, Nathan and Our New Contributor Alex! – Season 4 Episode 5
November 9th 2018
This morning the Get Cereal Friday crew welcomed their new contributor, Alex, to the team! Alex will be joining us for the rest of the season to add some extra spice to the show.
Jack, Jenna and Nathan also discussed new releases for the week, the wholesomeness of otters, if robots can take over from baristas, if it’s too early to mention Christmas and all time favourite Christmas movies.
Jenna was also back with her sound round and this week spiced things up a bit! Can you identify the titles of these songs?
Here’s the morning’s playlist
If I Die, Then I Die – Emerson Snowe
Sunday Morning – Maroon 5
Ivy – Frank Ocean
Better Than Before – Chitra
Bird Sounds – Didirri
Your mum – Ruby Gill
My Hands – Jack Gray
Sober – Mahalia Music
Bridge Burn – Little Comets
It’s Not Living (If It’s Not with You) – The 1975
Act Your Age – Rya Park
Love Me Now – Ziggy Alberts
Lose Me – IV League
Cold – The Northern Folk
Tweakin’ – Vince Staples
The Isle of Arran – Loyle Carner
Dance Wiv Me – Dizzee Rascal!
Pure – E^ST
Gonna Love Me – Teyana Taylor
Nirvana – SAM SMITH
Friday Fighting – Sam Fender
The Heart is a Muscle – Gang of Youths
Almost There – The Moving Stills
Ngarrikwujeyinama – Emily Wurramara
Sarah Thomas
