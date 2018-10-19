Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 2

This morning on Get Cereal the team had to guess what Jenna’s mystery sound was which led to an interesting discussion about kettles. The crew also talked about Jack’s new job, meeting the royals, safe spaces and the past vs the future. A whole lot of fun was had with the trio dressed with fancy accessories; be sure to keep up to date on our socials so you don’t miss out on seeing what they bring in next week!

The crew also had two interviews with two incredibly talented artists.

The first was with Legend to talk about the Decibels Indie Showcase happening at the Northcote Social Club tomorrow afternoon.

The next was with Brittany Leo following the release of her new single ‘Adore’.

Here’s the morning’s playlist:

Gone Away – H.E.R.

Night Drive – Ari Lennox

Natural Woman – Kaiit

Light on – Maggie Rogers

Welcome Home – Charlie Lim

Corner Store – Nancie Schipper

Time – Bad Bangs

Time – Gretta Ray

Silhouette – Grace Carter – Jordan Rakei remix

Broke – Samm Henshaw

Fake That – The Delta Riggs

Be Here Now – Basement

Won’t Be – Ivey

Eyes Closed – Bearings

Alien – E^ST

Trip – Ella May

I wish I missed my ex – Mahalia

Go Slowly – Kilns

Landmine – I Know Leopard

Cry July – Hannah Kate

In Love – khai dreams

Forest Green – Kyson

Hurt – Legend

I Believe in Music – Alex the Astronaut

Make My Bed – King Princess

Happy – thando

Adore – Brittany Leo

Independence Day – Mahalia