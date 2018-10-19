SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 2
This morning on Get Cereal the team had to guess what Jenna’s mystery sound was which led to an interesting discussion about kettles. The crew also talked about Jack’s new job, meeting the royals, safe spaces and the past vs the future. A whole lot of fun was had with the trio dressed with fancy accessories; be sure to keep up to date on our socials so you don’t miss out on seeing what they bring in next week!
The crew also had two interviews with two incredibly talented artists.
The first was with Legend to talk about the Decibels Indie Showcase happening at the Northcote Social Club tomorrow afternoon.
<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/legend-interview/embed?style=artwork” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>
The next was with Brittany Leo following the release of her new single ‘Adore’.
<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/brittany-leo-interview/embed?style=artwork” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
Gone Away – H.E.R.
Night Drive – Ari Lennox
Natural Woman – Kaiit
Light on – Maggie Rogers
Welcome Home – Charlie Lim
Corner Store – Nancie Schipper
Time – Bad Bangs
Time – Gretta Ray
Silhouette – Grace Carter – Jordan Rakei remix
Broke – Samm Henshaw
Fake That – The Delta Riggs
Be Here Now – Basement
Won’t Be – Ivey
Eyes Closed – Bearings
Alien – E^ST
Trip – Ella May
I wish I missed my ex – Mahalia
Go Slowly – Kilns
Landmine – I Know Leopard
Cry July – Hannah Kate
In Love – khai dreams
Forest Green – Kyson
Hurt – Legend
I Believe in Music – Alex the Astronaut
Make My Bed – King Princess
Happy – thando
Adore – Brittany Leo
Independence Day – Mahalia
Sarah Thomas
October 19th 2018
