Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 4

November 2nd 2018

New releases, reading books, slogans, the good ol’ MSN and using ‘ahaha’ or ‘bahaha’ were just some of the topics discussed on Get Cereal this morning with Jack Jenna and Nathan.

Jenna was back with her mystery sound round and this week and Nathan and Jack were able to correctly guess – not without a few clues – the sound. It was toothpicks in a container!

The team also interviewed the lovely Jessie Alice about Food Without Borders: The Inconvenience Store, Melbourne’s First Ever Permanent Pay-As-You-Feel Supermarket. The goal of The Inconvenience Store is to reduce food wastage in Australia, use rescued food to improve the food security of people in the community and raise awareness of this pressing issue.

For more information head to lentilasanything.com

You can also check them out on Instagram

Jack, Jenna and Nathan also interviewed Anthony from Cosmo Thundercat to talk about the release of their new single “My Friend”.

