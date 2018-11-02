SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 4
November 2nd 2018
New releases, reading books, slogans, the good ol’ MSN and using ‘ahaha’ or ‘bahaha’ were just some of the topics discussed on Get Cereal this morning with Jack Jenna and Nathan.
Jenna was back with her mystery sound round and this week and Nathan and Jack were able to correctly guess – not without a few clues – the sound. It was toothpicks in a container!
The team also interviewed the lovely Jessie Alice about Food Without Borders: The Inconvenience Store, Melbourne’s First Ever Permanent Pay-As-You-Feel Supermarket. The goal of The Inconvenience Store is to reduce food wastage in Australia, use rescued food to improve the food security of people in the community and raise awareness of this pressing issue.
For more information head to lentilasanything.com
You can also check them out on Instagram
Jack, Jenna and Nathan also interviewed Anthony from Cosmo Thundercat to talk about the release of their new single “My Friend”.
The Friday team will be back again next week with new releases, new sounds and a load of fun to get your Friday Morning started.
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
Gertie Has a Special Collar for Special Occasions – Hannah McKitrick
Me, myself and I – Beyoncé
Bees – Teenage Dads
Mexico – Charlie Collins
Happy Song – Alex the Astronaut
Nights – Frank Ocean
I’ll Find – LUCIANBLOMKAMP
Almost There – The Moving Stills
All Fired Up – Matt Corby
I Don’t Lack Imagination – E^ST
Got to be real – Cheryl Lynn
America – Razorlight
Taste of You – Allen Stone Ft Jamie Lidell
Beautiful Soul – Jesse McCartney
Naive Unprepared Child – Zach Farache
Groceries – Mallrat
Lost My Cool – Stand Atlantic
Incomplete Kisses – Sampha
Last Night – Graace
My Friend – Cosmo Thundercat
Five Weeks – TULLARA
I Have a Whole In My Tooth (And The Dentist Is Shut) – dodie
Come On Up – Cosmo Thundercat
Sarah Thomas
November 2nd 2018Read more by Sarah Thomas
Category: General, Playlist, Podcast
Tags: #getcereal, #Getcerealfriday
