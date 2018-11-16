Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 6

November 16th 2018

Jack, Nathan and Jenna brought you a whole bunch of wacky stories and funky tunes this Friday morning. Nathan also blessed as with another one of his wholesome animal facts – that penguins propose with pebbles – and Jenna was at it again with her Sound Round. Can you identify these songs?

Jack, Nathan and Jenna also sat down with the lovely Renata Carli to talk about Going Down Swinging and the launch of Pigeonholed at the Grub Street Bookshop.

Find the morning’s playlist below:

Neoprene – Spacey Jane

Smile – Lily Allen

Lovely Day – Bill Withers

Get With The Times – Matt Corby

Phone Me – Tia Gostelow

Fascination – The Beaches

Graceful – Tyne-James Organ

Thank u, next – Ariana Grande

Momma’s prayers – JP Cooper

Things change – Arno Faraji

Different – Fresh Violet

Bloody Mary – FEELDS (feat. Merpire)

Thankful – Candy

Conversation, Conversation – STUMPS

Head Alone – Julia Jacklin

Why iii Love the Moon – Phony Ppl

Natural Woman – Kaiit

Leave it to me – Bakers Eddy

Crushed – CLEWS

Real Tight – METHYL ETHEL

Surrender – Mr Eazi, Simi

Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Drive – Gretta Ray

Let It Go – Kierra Luv

I Have A Hole In My Tooth (And My Dentist is Shut) – dodie

