SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 6
November 16th 2018
Jack, Nathan and Jenna brought you a whole bunch of wacky stories and funky tunes this Friday morning. Nathan also blessed as with another one of his wholesome animal facts – that penguins propose with pebbles – and Jenna was at it again with her Sound Round. Can you identify these songs?
Jack, Nathan and Jenna also sat down with the lovely Renata Carli to talk about Going Down Swinging and the launch of Pigeonholed at the Grub Street Bookshop.
Find the morning’s playlist below:
Neoprene – Spacey Jane
Smile – Lily Allen
Lovely Day – Bill Withers
Get With The Times – Matt Corby
Phone Me – Tia Gostelow
Fascination – The Beaches
Graceful – Tyne-James Organ
Thank u, next – Ariana Grande
Momma’s prayers – JP Cooper
Things change – Arno Faraji
Different – Fresh Violet
Bloody Mary – FEELDS (feat. Merpire)
Thankful – Candy
Conversation, Conversation – STUMPS
Head Alone – Julia Jacklin
Why iii Love the Moon – Phony Ppl
Natural Woman – Kaiit
Leave it to me – Bakers Eddy
Crushed – CLEWS
Real Tight – METHYL ETHEL
Surrender – Mr Eazi, Simi
Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Drive – Gretta Ray
Let It Go – Kierra Luv
I Have A Hole In My Tooth (And My Dentist is Shut) – dodie
Sarah Thomas
November 16th 2018Read more by Sarah Thomas
Category: General, Playlist, Podcast
Tags: #getcereal, #Getcerealfriday
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Friday With Jack, Jenna, Nathan and Our New Contributor Alex! – Season 4 Episode 5
November 9th 2018 This morning the Get Cereal Friday crew welcomed their new contributor, Alex, to the team! Alex will be joining […]
Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 4
November 2nd 2018 New releases, reading books, slogans, the good ol’ MSN and using ‘ahaha’ or ‘bahaha’ were just some of the […]
Get Cereal Friday with Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 3
October 26th 2018 This morning on Get Cereal, Jenna and Nathan discussed plenty of funky Friday topics including the five second rule, […]