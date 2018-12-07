Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan! – Season 4 Episode 9
December 7th 2018
Thank you so much for tuning in with the Friday team! Jack, Jenna and Nathan will be back next week for their final show next week to close up season four. So, tune in next week for the season finale special!!
The crew spoke about dating etiquette, new releases, philosophical questions, running in the rain and much more!
The trio also had an interview with Charli from Planetself and and interview with Bede from Castlecomer.
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
25 – Oh Pep!
Sista Girl – Oetha
Love It If We Made It – The 1975
Blue Boss – Sampha The Great
Guilty – Lady Wray
Shade – ALI., Martian
Alrighty – Teenage Dads
Friends With Feelings – Alice Skye
People Everywhere – Khruangbin
Moonlight – Jarreau vandal
Lost Souls – H.E.R
Not a Toy – Oniq
East Side – Benny blanco, Halsey, Khalid
Jamie All Over – Mayday Parade
Daytime TV – Dear Seattle
Blue Gatorade – Jimmy Harwood
Sunflower – Post Malone, Swae Lee
Reason in Disguise – Ezra Collective, Jorja Smith
Teresita – boygraduate
My people – Remi ft Thando
River – Fanau Spa
Local Safari – Mako Road
Move – Castlecomer
Undecided – JEFFE
High Tide – Planetself (feat. Yarah Bravo, John Robinson & Zion I)
Better Place – Planetself
Lady Blue – Emily Wurrarmurra
CLOUDS. – Kwame