Get Cereal Friday with Jack, Jenna and Nathan! – Season 4 Episode 9

December 7th 2018

Thank you so much for tuning in with the Friday team! Jack, Jenna and Nathan will be back next week for their final show next week to close up season four. So, tune in next week for the season finale special!!

The crew spoke about dating etiquette, new releases, philosophical questions, running in the rain and much more!



The trio also had an interview with Charli from Planetself and and interview with Bede from Castlecomer.

Here’s the morning’s playlist:

25 – Oh Pep!

Sista Girl – Oetha

Love It If We Made It – The 1975

Blue Boss – Sampha The Great

Guilty – Lady Wray

Shade – ALI., Martian

Alrighty – Teenage Dads

Friends With Feelings – Alice Skye

People Everywhere – Khruangbin

Moonlight – Jarreau vandal

Lost Souls – H.E.R

Not a Toy – Oniq

East Side – Benny blanco, Halsey, Khalid

Jamie All Over – Mayday Parade

Daytime TV – Dear Seattle

Blue Gatorade – Jimmy Harwood

Sunflower – Post Malone, Swae Lee

Reason in Disguise – Ezra Collective, Jorja Smith

Teresita – boygraduate

My people – Remi ft Thando

River – Fanau Spa

Local Safari – Mako Road

Move – Castlecomer

Undecided – JEFFE

High Tide – Planetself (feat. Yarah Bravo, John Robinson & Zion I)

Better Place – Planetself

Lady Blue – Emily Wurrarmurra

CLOUDS. – Kwame