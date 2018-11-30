Get Cereal Friday with Jenna, Nathan and Contributor Alex! – Season 4 Episode 8

November 30th 2018

This morning on Get Cereal the dynamic duo, Jenna and Nathan, were here to wake you up for your Friday morning! Jack was away sick but luckily we had the lovely Alex in to contribute even more fun and funky vibes to the day.

The crew talked about a range of topics including Christmas gift giving, new releases, impressions and Jenna was back with her sound round!

The team talked about embarrassing moments such as accidentally sending selfies on messenger…

And Nathan shared with us some information about koalas that we would really like to un-hear!

The crew also discussed Maddy Jane’s new music video and classic childhood shows.

@maddyjaneau has paid homage to a childhood classic! Can you tell what it is? https://t.co/Lb0NuD1Mka — Get Cereal (@GetCereal) November 29, 2018

Cranes in The Sky- Solange

Be Your Girl- Teedra Moses

Good- Moaning Lisa

Sincerity is Scary- The 1975

Shoulda Known- BILLY DAVIS (feat. Van Jess & Matt McGhee)

The Other Day- Maddy Jane

Busy Earnin’- Jungle

Warm- Dre’es (feat. Mia)

You’re in My Headphones- Lupa J

Close to Me- Ellie Goulding (Feat. Swae Lee)

Toast- Koffee

Rude- The Montreals

CLOUDS. – Kwame

Natural Woman- Kaiit

Baby It’s Fine- Lisa Crawley

Death Of A Bachelor- Panic! At The Disco

All this Love I’m giving- Gwen McCrae

Old Love- Balu Brigada

Out of Place- The Delta Riggs

Capricorn- Pinkish Blu

Am I Wrong- Anderson .Paak , ScHoolboyQ

Redbone- Childish Gambino (Donald Glover)

Time- The Belair Lip Bombs

Mon’s Song- sweater curse

Party for One- Carly Rae Jepsen

Bills, Bills, Bills- Destiny’s Child

Follow Get Cereal on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Omny