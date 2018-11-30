get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Friday with Jenna, Nathan and Contributor Alex! – Season 4 Episode 8

November 30th 2018

This morning on Get Cereal the dynamic duo, Jenna and Nathan, were here to wake you up for your Friday morning! Jack was away sick but luckily we had the lovely Alex in to contribute even more fun and funky vibes to the day.

The crew talked about a range of topics including Christmas gift giving, new releases, impressions and Jenna was back with her sound round!

The team talked about embarrassing moments such as accidentally sending selfies on messenger…

And Nathan shared with us some information about koalas that we would really like to un-hear!

The crew also discussed Maddy Jane’s new music video and classic childhood shows.

 

Cranes in The Sky- Solange
Be Your Girl- Teedra Moses
Good- Moaning Lisa
Sincerity is Scary- The 1975
Shoulda Known- BILLY DAVIS (feat. Van Jess & Matt McGhee)
The Other Day- Maddy Jane
Busy Earnin’- Jungle
Warm- Dre’es (feat. Mia)
You’re in My Headphones- Lupa J
Close to Me- Ellie Goulding (Feat. Swae Lee)
Toast- Koffee
Rude- The Montreals
CLOUDS. – Kwame
Natural Woman- Kaiit
Baby It’s Fine- Lisa Crawley
Death Of A Bachelor- Panic! At The Disco
All this Love I’m giving- Gwen McCrae
Old Love- Balu Brigada
Out of Place- The Delta Riggs
Capricorn- Pinkish Blu
Am I Wrong- Anderson .Paak , ScHoolboyQ
Redbone- Childish Gambino (Donald Glover)
Time- The Belair Lip Bombs
Mon’s Song- sweater curse
Party for One- Carly Rae Jepsen
Bills, Bills, Bills- Destiny’s Child

Follow Get Cereal on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Omny

