Get Cereal Friday with Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 3

This morning on Get Cereal, Jenna and Nathan discussed plenty of funky Friday topics including the five second rule, rude seagulls, double denim, end of year resolutions, new releases and shows on for the weekend!

Jenna was back with her mystery sound round and this week neither Nathan or producer Sarah were able to guess correctly. Tune in next week to hear what she comes up with next!

The team also interviewed the talented Rebecca Janz about her upcoming EP and the lovely Jess Grant about the Kyneton Music Festival happening this weekend.

Here’s the morning’s playlist:

Clarity – Polish club

Lily – Moaning Lisa

Magnificent (She says) – Elbow

Accidentally In Love – Counting Crows

Make Time 4 Love – The Goon sax

Feeling Lonely – Boy Pablo

Treaty ’18 – Yothu Yindi, Gavin Campbell, Baker Boy

Arguments – DDG

Touch the sky – Kanye West

Beautiful Wreck – MØ

Sucker Punch – Sigrid

Lavender Bones – Stand Atlantic

SunBurnt (New Album out) – Teenage Dads

The Blonde – TV girl

Pure – E^ST

How does it feel? – Samm Henshaw

Blue lights – Jorja Smith

Somebody Else – Wharves

Black + Blu – The Cherry Dolls

Everybody Loves You – SOAK

When the party’s over – Billie Eilish

Pleasure – Rebecca Janz

Leave It To Me – Bakers eddy

Too Young To Burn – Sonny & The Sunsets

Tried To Quit – Rackett

Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields