Get Cereal Friday with Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 3

This morning on Get Cereal, Jenna and Nathan discussed plenty of funky Friday topics including the five second rule, rude seagulls, double denim, end of year resolutions, new releases and shows on for the weekend!

Jenna was back with her mystery sound round and this week neither Nathan or producer Sarah were able to guess correctly. Tune in next week to hear what she comes up with next!

The team also interviewed the talented Rebecca Janz about her upcoming EP and the lovely Jess Grant about the Kyneton Music Festival happening this weekend.

 

Here’s the morning’s playlist:

Clarity – Polish club
Lily – Moaning Lisa
Magnificent (She says) – Elbow
Accidentally In Love – Counting Crows
Make Time 4 Love – The Goon sax
Feeling Lonely – Boy Pablo
Treaty ’18 – Yothu Yindi, Gavin Campbell, Baker Boy
Arguments – DDG
Touch the sky – Kanye West
Beautiful Wreck – MØ
Sucker Punch – Sigrid
Lavender Bones – Stand Atlantic
SunBurnt (New Album out) – Teenage Dads
The Blonde – TV girl
Pure – E^ST
How does it feel? – Samm Henshaw
Blue lights – Jorja Smith
Somebody Else – Wharves
Black + Blu – The Cherry Dolls
Everybody Loves You – SOAK
When the party’s over – Billie Eilish
Pleasure – Rebecca Janz
Leave It To Me – Bakers eddy
Too Young To Burn – Sonny & The Sunsets
Tried To Quit – Rackett
Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields

October 26th 2018
