Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia – Season 1 Episode 1

  1. Worry bout a thing - Jakubi
  2. Church - Alison Wonderland
  3. Waiting - KIAN
  4. Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
  5. Mistake - Middle Kids
  6. Groceries - Mallrat
  7. Switch Lanes - Tkay Maidza
  8. Limo Song - Jack River
  9. Middle Ground - CLYPSO, Kwame
  10. Confidence - Ocean Alley
  11. Livin’ on a prayer - Bon Jovi
  12. All the pretty girls - Vera Blue
  13. I said hi - Amy Shark
  14. Ubu - Methyl Ethel
  15. Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
  16. Simmer - Hayley Williams
  17. Good as hell - Lizzo
  18. Cake (Club mix) - Rich Valentine
  19. Sliver - DMA’S
  20. Ugly - Thelma Plum
  21. Don’t be so hard on yourself - Alex Lahey
  22. Adore you - Harry Styles
  23. Wish you well - Bernard Fanning
  24. Healing hands - Conrad Sewell
  25. Live in life - The Rubens
  26. Fireflies - Owl City
  27. Fire - Peking Duk
  28. Soaked - BENEE

January 31st 2020
