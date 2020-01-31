On Air
Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia – Season 1 Episode 1
Playlist
- Worry bout a thing - Jakubi
- Church - Alison Wonderland
- Waiting - KIAN
- Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
- Mistake - Middle Kids
- Groceries - Mallrat
- Switch Lanes - Tkay Maidza
- Limo Song - Jack River
- Middle Ground - CLYPSO, Kwame
- Confidence - Ocean Alley
- Livin’ on a prayer - Bon Jovi
- All the pretty girls - Vera Blue
- I said hi - Amy Shark
- Ubu - Methyl Ethel
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- Simmer - Hayley Williams
- Good as hell - Lizzo
- Cake (Club mix) - Rich Valentine
- Sliver - DMA’S
- Ugly - Thelma Plum
- Don’t be so hard on yourself - Alex Lahey
- Adore you - Harry Styles
- Wish you well - Bernard Fanning
- Healing hands - Conrad Sewell
- Live in life - The Rubens
- Fireflies - Owl City
- Fire - Peking Duk
- Soaked - BENEE
