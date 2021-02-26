Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about what 3 things we would take with us if we were stranded on a Island, watch we would recommend everyone watch this week, our weekly game the year the song was released, a tribute to sea monkeys, Friday’s world record attempt Challenge, What songs would be on your playlist when your going to Mars and we also had a O Week game which was Two Truths and a Lie. We have had such a great morning.

Be sure to catch us next week.