On Air
Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris
Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about what 3 things we would take with us if we were stranded on a Island, watch we would recommend everyone watch this week, our weekly game the year the song was released, a tribute to sea monkeys, Friday’s world record attempt Challenge, What songs would be on your playlist when your going to Mars and we also had a O Week game which was Two Truths and a Lie. We have had such a great morning.
Be sure to catch us next week.
Playlist
- Do you remember - Jarryd James
- Impossible - James Arthur
- Kissing Strangers - Vetta Borne
- The holding hand - Iceage
- Up close and personal - Heaps good friends
- Voodoo Child - Rogue Traders
- Signs - Ultrafine
- Ride it out - Redspencer
- Beds with springs - Butter Bath
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Fridays with Portia Dianna and Chris
Get Cereal Fridays with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about getting to know your hosts, Yellow Stickies with Dianna, what we did […]
Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia and Chris
Get Cereal Wednesday’s had their weekly game of the year it was released, Describing objects, Advice of the day, what we hope […]
Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia, Liam and Vidita
Today on Get Cereal Wednesday’s we had our weekly game of the year it was released, Describing objects, Celebrity hall pass, Describing […]