Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about what 3 things we would take with us if we were stranded on a Island, watch we would recommend everyone watch this week, our weekly game the year the song was released, a tribute to sea monkeys, Friday’s world record attempt Challenge, What songs would be on your playlist when your going to Mars and we also had a O Week game which was Two Truths and a Lie. We have had such a great morning.

Be sure to catch us next week.

Playlist

  1. Do you remember - Jarryd James
  2. Impossible - James Arthur
  3. Kissing Strangers - Vetta Borne
  4. The holding hand - Iceage
  5. Up close and personal - Heaps good friends
  6. Voodoo Child - Rogue Traders
  7. Signs - Ultrafine
  8. Ride it out - Redspencer
  9. Beds with springs - Butter Bath

February 26th 2021
