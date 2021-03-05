On Air
Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris
Today Get Cereal Friday talked about a lottery winner/Fortune cookie story, Married at first sight, our weekly game the year the song was released, word appreciation, unexpected characters and our Friday’s world record attempt Challenge.
Playlist
- Switch Lanes - Tkay Maidza
- Middle Ground - CLYPSO, Kwame
- Stare - Dust
- Born a loser - MYD
- Wonder - Tia Gostelow
- Dancefloor - The Mamas
- Black and Gold - Pitchforks
- No hard feelings - Navvy
- Groceries - Mallrat
