Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris

Today Get Cereal Friday talked about a lottery winner/Fortune cookie story, Married at first sight, our weekly game the year the song was released, word appreciation, unexpected characters and our Friday’s world record attempt Challenge.

Playlist

  1. Switch Lanes - Tkay Maidza
  2. Middle Ground - CLYPSO, Kwame
  3. Stare - Dust
  4. Born a loser - MYD
  5. Wonder - Tia Gostelow
  6. Dancefloor - The Mamas
  7. Black and Gold - Pitchforks
  8. No hard feelings - Navvy
  9. Groceries - Mallrat

March 5th 2021
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about what 3 things we would take with us if we were stranded […]

Get Cereal

Get Cereal Fridays with Portia Dianna and Chris

Get Cereal Fridays with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about getting to know your hosts, Yellow Stickies with Dianna, what we did […]

Get Cereal

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia and Chris

Get Cereal Wednesday’s had their weekly game of the year it was released, Describing objects, Advice of the day, what we hope […]

