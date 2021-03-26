Get Cereal_SYN Website

On Air

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris

B673944C-E3CA-4B6D-9128-05034C7B497E

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Chris and Diana had the weekly game the year this song was released, we also had a interview with Chris about his about his Vision impairment, Mistaken Identities – Who we have been mistaken for, we also played another game Myths if they are True or False, tips and tricks for a cold weekend.

Playlist

  1. The Sign - Ace of base
  2. Wings - Little Mix
  3. See you again - Wiz Khalifa
  4. Fallin’ - Jessica Mauboy
  5. 7 Years - Lukas Graham
  6. Halo - Jess Locke
  7. Livin’ La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin
  8. These Drugs - Baby Queen

March 26th 2021
Read more by Portia Horsfall
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Get Cereal

B673944C-E3CA-4B6D-9128-05034C7B497E
Get Cereal_SYN Website
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris

Today Get Cereal Friday talked about a lottery winner/Fortune cookie story, Married at first sight, our weekly game the year the song […]

B673944C-E3CA-4B6D-9128-05034C7B497E
Get Cereal_SYN Website
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about what 3 things we would take with us if we were stranded […]

F238DFCF-BA91-43B6-BA1E-B3A2A7235BE7
Get Cereal_SYN Website
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Fridays with Portia Dianna and Chris

Get Cereal Fridays with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about getting to know your hosts, Yellow Stickies with Dianna, what we did […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport