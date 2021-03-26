On Air
Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris
Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Chris and Diana had the weekly game the year this song was released, we also had a interview with Chris about his about his Vision impairment, Mistaken Identities – Who we have been mistaken for, we also played another game Myths if they are True or False, tips and tricks for a cold weekend.
Playlist
- The Sign - Ace of base
- Wings - Little Mix
- See you again - Wiz Khalifa
- Fallin’ - Jessica Mauboy
- 7 Years - Lukas Graham
- Halo - Jess Locke
- Livin’ La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin
- These Drugs - Baby Queen
