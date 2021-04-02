Get Cereal_SYN Website

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris

Get Cereal Friday’s with Portia, Dianna and Chris had their weekly game of the year the song was released, we also talked about unconventional kinds of breakfast with love, a game of would you rather, self-care reminder, easter egg hunt for adults and a game of unlikely food parings

  1. Fire - Peking duk
  2. Hey ya! - Outkast
  3. Kings and queens - Ava Max
  4. Battle scars - Guy Sebastian
  5. Airplanes - B.O.B
  6. Little lies - Fleetwood Mac
  7. Hold the line - Toto
  8. Fake magic - Peking Duk, Aluna George

April 2nd 2021
