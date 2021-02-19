Get Cereal_SYN Website

On Air

Get Cereal Fridays with Portia Dianna and Chris

F238DFCF-BA91-43B6-BA1E-B3A2A7235BE7

Get Cereal Fridays with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about getting to know your hosts, Yellow Stickies with Dianna, what we did over summer break, Breakfast from around the world: Malaysia’s Nasi Lemak, we also had 2 games this morning and one of them were If you could be in the summer olympics, what sport would you compete in and out last game was The year the song was released. It has been a great and busy morning today. Stay tuned and join Portia, Dianna and Chris next week for another week of fun.

Playlist

  1. Peaches - The Presidents of the United States
  2. Wild ones - Flo Rida
  3. On The Table - Ms Thandi
  4. Best night - Justice Crew
  5. Signs - Ultrafine
  6. Stadium - Yawn Vibes
  7. Crystal Chandelier - Charley Pride
  8. Danny Boy - Foster & Allen
  9. Green Green grass of home - Tom Jones

February 19th 2021
Read more by Portia Horsfall
Category: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Get Cereal

FD7DE3E6-858B-4230-86EB-02FAD8548400
Get Cereal_SYN Website
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia and Chris

Get Cereal Wednesday’s had their weekly game of the year it was released, Describing objects, Advice of the day, what we hope […]

AB8E2980-B846-420D-9912-655E79028AB9
Get Cereal_SYN Website
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia, Liam and Vidita

Today on Get Cereal Wednesday’s we had our weekly game of the year it was released, Describing objects, Celebrity hall pass, Describing […]

420CD2DB-CE88-46CF-AB36-11745AB5FB01
Get Cereal_SYN Website
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia and Liam

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Liam and Portia. Today we talked about getting to know us, we had a story of the day, […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport