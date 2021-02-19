On Air
Get Cereal Fridays with Portia, Dianna and Chris talked about getting to know your hosts, Yellow Stickies with Dianna, what we did over summer break, Breakfast from around the world: Malaysia’s Nasi Lemak, we also had 2 games this morning and one of them were If you could be in the summer olympics, what sport would you compete in and out last game was The year the song was released. It has been a great and busy morning today. Stay tuned and join Portia, Dianna and Chris next week for another week of fun.
Playlist
- Peaches - The Presidents of the United States
- Wild ones - Flo Rida
- On The Table - Ms Thandi
- Best night - Justice Crew
- Signs - Ultrafine
- Stadium - Yawn Vibes
- Crystal Chandelier - Charley Pride
- Danny Boy - Foster & Allen
- Green Green grass of home - Tom Jones
