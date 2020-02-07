Get Cereal Friday’s Season 1 Episode 2

Friday 7th February 2020

Get cereal Friday’s talked about the pros and cons of Apple VS Samsung, we had a buzz feed quiz, music quiz, tips on how to avoid being stressed, Aussie Slang, movie releases, the do’s and don’ts of money allowance, time travelling in the future and back into the future, we also talked about the cruise ship being in lockdown. Get Cereal Friday’s had a great morning and we will be back next Friday. Ryan will be back next Friday