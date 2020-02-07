IMG_1043

Get Cereal Friday’s Season 1 Episode 2

Friday 7th February 2020
Get cereal Friday’s talked about the pros and cons of Apple VS Samsung, we had a buzz feed quiz, music quiz, tips on how to avoid being stressed, Aussie Slang, movie releases, the do’s and don’ts of money allowance, time travelling in the future and back into the future, we also talked about the cruise ship being in lockdown. Get Cereal Friday’s had a great morning and we will be back next Friday. Ryan will be back next Friday

 

Playlist

  1. Never seen the rain - Tones and I
  2. Two strong hearts - John Farnham
  3. Then what - Illy
  4. Don’t start now - Dua Lipa
  5. I want it that way - Backstreet boys
  6. Think of me - The Veronicas
  7. Mr La di da di - Baker Boy
  8. Johnny run away - Tones and I
  9. Sometimes - Cub Sport
  10. Monster - CXLOE
  11. Stay awake - Dean Lewis
  12. Cigarettes - Tash Sultana
  13. Good Lord - Birds of Tokyo
  14. Nobody’s home - Mallrat
  15. Knees - Ocean Alley
  16. Bass Jumpin - Arno Faraji
  17. Dancefloor - The Mamas
  18. Hold on - Little Dragon
  19. No hard feelings - Navvy
  20. We don’t care - Polish Club
  21. Good as hell - Lizzo
  22. The man - Taylor Swift
  23. Motivation - Normani
  24. I’m good - Wafia
  25. Sending me ur loving - The jungle giants
  26. 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
  27. Life is a game changing - DMA’S
  28. Talk Deep - E^ST
  29. Leave it alone - Hayley Williams
  30. Tik Tok - Kesha

February 7th 2020
