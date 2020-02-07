On Air
Get Cereal Friday’s Season 1 Episode 2
Friday 7th February 2020
Get cereal Friday’s talked about the pros and cons of Apple VS Samsung, we had a buzz feed quiz, music quiz, tips on how to avoid being stressed, Aussie Slang, movie releases, the do’s and don’ts of money allowance, time travelling in the future and back into the future, we also talked about the cruise ship being in lockdown. Get Cereal Friday’s had a great morning and we will be back next Friday. Ryan will be back next Friday
Playlist
- Never seen the rain - Tones and I
- Two strong hearts - John Farnham
- Then what - Illy
- Don’t start now - Dua Lipa
- I want it that way - Backstreet boys
- Think of me - The Veronicas
- Mr La di da di - Baker Boy
- Johnny run away - Tones and I
- Sometimes - Cub Sport
- Monster - CXLOE
- Stay awake - Dean Lewis
- Cigarettes - Tash Sultana
- Good Lord - Birds of Tokyo
- Nobody’s home - Mallrat
- Knees - Ocean Alley
- Bass Jumpin - Arno Faraji
- Dancefloor - The Mamas
- Hold on - Little Dragon
- No hard feelings - Navvy
- We don’t care - Polish Club
- Good as hell - Lizzo
- The man - Taylor Swift
- Motivation - Normani
- I’m good - Wafia
- Sending me ur loving - The jungle giants
- 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
- Life is a game changing - DMA’S
- Talk Deep - E^ST
- Leave it alone - Hayley Williams
- Tik Tok - Kesha