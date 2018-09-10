get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

GET CEREAL INTERVIEW: The Hon. Steph Ryan on young Victorians, election promises, & Allen’s Party Mix

Get Cereal's EPs, Pat & Imo, with The Hon. Stephanie Ryan, Member for Euroa

GET CEREAL INTERVIEW: The Hon. Steph Ryan

Pat & Imo caught up with The Hon. Stephanie Ryan, Deputy Leader of the National Party, on Get Cereal to find out some very exclusive and exciting news for SYN ahead of November’s election.

 

 

✅ Check out Steph Ryan’s FacebookTwitter

✅ Follow Get Cereal on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & Omny

September 10th 2018
Read more by Imogen Hanrahan
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Get Cereal

41450092_264407477523441_1572001834707451904_n
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY, RAMAE, A BIT OF CAI AND A BIT OF TASH – 10th September 2018

This morning on Get Cereal Monday we discussed Ramae’s cat show experience, movies that have traumatised us for life, Skeggs debut album […]

40538632_483505098817287_2140454457278726144_n
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

GET EXCITED! GET SURPRISED! GET A RAP! GET A PARTY! GET CEREAL! – 3rd September 2018

This morning on Get Cereal Monday with Kelly, Cai and Ramae we threw a surprise party for Cai to celebrate a 13th […]

40052774_458045088038285_6919180068904239104_n
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

FUN TIMES WITH A SUPER DUO ON GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY AND RAMAE! – 27 August 2018

Nothing – not even a disrupted tram service – can stop Kelly or Ramae from pulling off a great show! This morning […]

Related Content

51b1c240c7192c51a19f7ff046e54a6f60b193b3
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Melbourne on track for a new train loop

Melbourne's Yarra River and city skyline, Credit: Sydney Tourist Guide.

Guys. Melbourne has reached a new milestone!

bags
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Plastic bag ban a drag on supermarket profits