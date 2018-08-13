SYN 90.7
GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH CAI AND RAMAE! – 13th August 2018
This morning Cai, Ramae and producer Sarah discussed the various ways to start a conversation on tinder, cool places you can only find once, Fortnite, the National Indigenous Music Awards and the origin of the word ‘pineapple’.
Cai and Ramae also admitted to not doing their social challenge for the week. Was there a consequence? You bet! The pair had to make an apology which was recorded and posted on our socials. Check it out!
Next week Kelly will be back and the three musketeers will be here 6am-9am Monday to brighten up your morning before the sun has a chance to.
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
Radio Silence – Gretta Ray
Hey Love – Emily Wurramara
Way back home – Bag Raiders
Rank & File – Moses Sumney
NUMB. – Thando, REMI
What I Leave Behind – Christopher Port
Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus
Sinister Sound – The Kite Machine
Half The World Away – AURORA
Locked Up – Spinifex Gum (feat. Briggs)
Some Days – Fonz Whaler
Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum
Sober – Childish Gambino
Bad Boy – Queen Naija
Filipe Plein – Chloe Dmnd
Marryuna – Baker Boy, Yirramal
Djarumirri (Child of the rainbow) – Gurrumul
Up In The Clouds – Skegss
Schedules – Sigrid
My Friend – Freeds
Big Fish – Kasey Chambers (feat. The Fireside Disciples)
Grunge Is My Religion – Split Chewy
I Can’t Get Last Night Out Of My Head – Didirri
Younger – Ruel
Smile – Hellions
Say My Name – Tove Styrke
All your love – Flight Facilities
No Place – RUFUS
I Don’t Lack Imagination – E^ST
Talk like that – The Presets
Sarah Thomas
August 13th 2018
