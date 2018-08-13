GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH CAI AND RAMAE! – 13th August 2018

This morning Cai, Ramae and producer Sarah discussed the various ways to start a conversation on tinder, cool places you can only find once, Fortnite, the National Indigenous Music Awards and the origin of the word ‘pineapple’.

Cai and Ramae also admitted to not doing their social challenge for the week. Was there a consequence? You bet! The pair had to make an apology which was recorded and posted on our socials. Check it out!

Next week Kelly will be back and the three musketeers will be here 6am-9am Monday to brighten up your morning before the sun has a chance to.

Here’s the morning’s playlist:

Radio Silence – Gretta Ray

Hey Love – Emily Wurramara

Way back home – Bag Raiders

Rank & File – Moses Sumney

NUMB. – Thando, REMI

What I Leave Behind – Christopher Port

Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus

Sinister Sound – The Kite Machine

Half The World Away – AURORA

Locked Up – Spinifex Gum (feat. Briggs)

Some Days – Fonz Whaler

Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum

Sober – Childish Gambino

Bad Boy – Queen Naija

Filipe Plein – Chloe Dmnd

Marryuna – Baker Boy, Yirramal

Djarumirri (Child of the rainbow) – Gurrumul

Up In The Clouds – Skegss

Schedules – Sigrid

My Friend – Freeds

Big Fish – Kasey Chambers (feat. The Fireside Disciples)

Grunge Is My Religion – Split Chewy

I Can’t Get Last Night Out Of My Head – Didirri

Younger – Ruel

Smile – Hellions

Say My Name – Tove Styrke

All your love – Flight Facilities

No Place – RUFUS

I Don’t Lack Imagination – E^ST

Talk like that – The Presets