GET CEREAL MONDAY! GUESS WHICH HOST WANTS TO MEET 5SOS – 6TH AUGUST 2018

On the show Kelly, Cai and Ramae discussed Cai’s friendship with his neighbourhood feline friend, Ramae’s YouTube stardom in the prank sector and Kelly’s ‘extra extra’ news which brought with it the thought of getting a Get Cereal logo tattoo. Kelly also revealed her plans to meet 5 Seconds of Summer!

The crew also let us know how (not so) well their social challenge went for the week and welcomed a new member of the team who will bring with her all the latest news updates!

Here’s Monday’s playlist:

Reflections – Parkville

Baby I’m Getting Better – InstaHitCrew

Silhouette – Almond Soy

Lake Zurich – Gorillaz

Every Day’s The Weekend – Alex Lahey

Nasty – ShyGirl

Red Hill Mining Town – U2

Conqueror – Aurora

Cloud 9 – Baker Boy, KIAN

Flexin – Tkay Maidza (feat. Duckwrth)

Apple Juice – Jessie Reyez

Spinifex Gum – Spinifex Gum

Old Fashioned – Panic! At The Disco

Wild – CHYMES

Twin – VOIID

Waste of Time – Alex the Astronaut

Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)

I Miss You – Thundamentals

Mistakes – Tove Styrke

Friday Forever – Trophy Eyes

Disconnect – Basement

Double Down – Slothrust

Want You Back – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Better – Mallrat

WOW – Kwame

People of the Red Sunset – B-Town Warriors

Smogged Out – Skegss

Don’t Trust Myself – Robinson

La Cienga – 88rising (feat. Joji & NIKI)