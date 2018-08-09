SYN 90.7
GET CEREAL MONDAY! GUESS WHICH HOST WANTS TO MEET 5SOS – 6TH AUGUST 2018
On the show Kelly, Cai and Ramae discussed Cai’s friendship with his neighbourhood feline friend, Ramae’s YouTube stardom in the prank sector and Kelly’s ‘extra extra’ news which brought with it the thought of getting a Get Cereal logo tattoo. Kelly also revealed her plans to meet 5 Seconds of Summer!
The crew also let us know how (not so) well their social challenge went for the week and welcomed a new member of the team who will bring with her all the latest news updates!
Here’s Monday’s playlist:
Reflections – Parkville
Baby I’m Getting Better – InstaHitCrew
Silhouette – Almond Soy
Lake Zurich – Gorillaz
Every Day’s The Weekend – Alex Lahey
Nasty – ShyGirl
Red Hill Mining Town – U2
Conqueror – Aurora
Cloud 9 – Baker Boy, KIAN
Flexin – Tkay Maidza (feat. Duckwrth)
Apple Juice – Jessie Reyez
Spinifex Gum – Spinifex Gum
Old Fashioned – Panic! At The Disco
Wild – CHYMES
Twin – VOIID
Waste of Time – Alex the Astronaut
Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)
I Miss You – Thundamentals
Mistakes – Tove Styrke
Friday Forever – Trophy Eyes
Disconnect – Basement
Double Down – Slothrust
Want You Back – 5 Seconds Of Summer
Better – Mallrat
WOW – Kwame
People of the Red Sunset – B-Town Warriors
Smogged Out – Skegss
Don’t Trust Myself – Robinson
La Cienga – 88rising (feat. Joji & NIKI)
