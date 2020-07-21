IMG_1043

On Air

Get Cereal Monday With Imogen and Portia S3 Ep1

DD89E040-87C2-4760-86C9-619CFED569DE

Get Cereal Monday’s first show with Imogen and Portia. Today we talked local travel options, spotlighting different towns and reading out a love letter to a tree.

Playlist

  1. No Limit - 2 Unlimited
  2. Robbery - Lime Cordiale
  3. That Girl - Maxi Priest, Shaggy
  4. Truth Hurts - Lizzo
  5. The River of Dreams - Billy Joel
  6. Drive - Gretta Ray
  7. The Greatest show - Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron, Keala Settle
  8. Clumsy Love - Thelma Plum

July 21st 2020
Read more by Portia Horsfall
Category:
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Get Cereal

2A5A2B50-AE75-4071-938E-04079CAFB0EF
IMG_1043
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia – Season 1 Episode 3

Friday 14th February 2020 Today Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia had a interview with Mijo Biscan and we also had […]

404CC708-B462-4A35-9B9C-66BEBF9F2AC4
IMG_1043
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Friday’s Season 1 Episode 2

Friday 7th February 2020 Get cereal Friday’s talked about the pros and cons of Apple VS Samsung, we had a buzz feed […]

F3FE92B5-7EA5-4049-9345-0251B54B102C
IMG_1043
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Monday’s with Jitan, Jacob and Chris – Season 1 Episode 2

Monday 3rd February 2020    

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport