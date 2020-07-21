On Air
Get Cereal Monday With Imogen and Portia S3 Ep1
Get Cereal Monday’s first show with Imogen and Portia. Today we talked local travel options, spotlighting different towns and reading out a love letter to a tree.
Playlist
- No Limit - 2 Unlimited
- Robbery - Lime Cordiale
- That Girl - Maxi Priest, Shaggy
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
- The River of Dreams - Billy Joel
- Drive - Gretta Ray
- The Greatest show - Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron, Keala Settle
- Clumsy Love - Thelma Plum
