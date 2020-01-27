On Air
GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH JITAN AND JACOB! – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1
JANUARY 27 2020
We hope you enjoyed this morning with your Get Cereal Monday team! This week the crew spoke about topics including Fourteen facts to feel Fantastic, Concert recommendations, Favorite places in Melbourne, What are we looking forward to this year,bad dad jokes, High school horrible stories, wholesome story of the week and Do’s and don’t do’s in life. Jitan and Jacob will be back next week for their second show of the season and to continue the season on wards for 2020.So, tune in next week for the seasons second episode.
This aired on 27 January 2020
Playlist
- Yellow,blue and grey - fan girl
- Match Bet - Squid
- Complainer - Cold War Kids
- High Noon - Close Counters
- Suck on Light - Boy and bear
- Honey - Serf
- Keep on - Courtney Barnett (Loose Tooth cover)
- So easy - Triple one ft matt corby and kwame
- sandcastles - Cable ties
- Big World - Mobs
- ain't got you - port royals
- Slowly Slowly - Safety Switch
- High over love - Sunscreen
- Why don't we get along - Kira Puru
- Mama Danced on soul train (DJ skomezee's figergun Refix) - So.crates
- Doin' me - KG
- Be okay - Trigz
- Streetlamps(abridged) - Harry James Angus
- All in good time - Eddy current suppression ring
- not gonna let you go - Messy Mammals
- Born to stand out - L Fresh and the Lion
- Bam Bam - Karate Boogaloo
- Respect my space - Niasha
- POKE (MIXMSTR) - Yibby ft Raj Mahal
- Freedon - Sampa the great
- Who am I (channel Tres Remix) - Toro y moi
Jitan Chander
January 27th 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
