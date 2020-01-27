GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH JITAN AND JACOB! – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1

JANUARY 27 2020

We hope you enjoyed this morning with your Get Cereal Monday team! This week the crew spoke about topics including Fourteen facts to feel Fantastic, Concert recommendations, Favorite places in Melbourne, What are we looking forward to this year,bad dad jokes, High school horrible stories, wholesome story of the week and Do’s and don’t do’s in life. Jitan and Jacob will be back next week for their second show of the season and to continue the season on wards for 2020.So, tune in next week for the seasons second episode.

This aired on 27 January 2020

Follow Get Cereal on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Omny