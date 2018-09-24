GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY, CAI AND RAMAE! – 24th September 2018
For the last time this season the super trio, Kelly, Cai and Ramae, treated our ears with what some may call world-class content on Get Cereal Monday.
This morning the crew discussed costumes and Halloween, the 2018 AFL premiership, chocolate houses, Tomb Raider and Kelly threw Ramae and the team a tribute.
A TRIO NO MORE! Next week three will become two as we say goodbye to Ramae and wrap up another epic season of Get Cereal. Be sure to tune in from 6am weekdays on SYN 90.7 !
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
Song One – Tancred
Song 2 – Blur
Good Morning – Drapht
Good Morning – Grouplove
Good Morning – Max Frost
Candle – Thelma Plum
Candle – All Our Exes Live in Texas
Wake Up – Eden
Wake The F*** Up – Skegss
Hey Friends – Tia Gostelow
Hey Old Friend – Dearly Somber
Alien – E^ST
Aliens – Slowly Slowly
More – 5 Seconds of Summer
Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)
Lovely – Pinkish Blu
Lovely – Billie Eilish (Feat. Khalid)
Time – Mimi
Time – Gretta Ray
Walking On A Dream – Empire of the Sun
Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields
Leave It to Me – Bakers Eddy
We Are The Champions – Queen
So Tired – Eliott
One Night Only – Mahalia (feat. Kojey Radical)
Lavender Bones – Stand Atlantic
Girls Don’t Cry – Young Franco (Feat. Maribelle)
Offence – Little Simz