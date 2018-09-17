SYN 90.7
GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY AND RAMAE! – 17th September 2018
This morning the Monday crew had a fun time playing some interesting on air games and coming up with a conspiracy theory that very well may be true… you can head over to Get Cereal’s Facebook page to check out the video!
Here’s this morning’s playlist:
Gun – BATTS
Two Bodies – Flight Facilities (feat. Emma Louise)
Kiwi – Harry Styles
Drive – Gretta Ray
Sinister Sound – The Kite Machine
Mariners Apartment Complex – Lana Del Rey
Ballroom – Jack River
Swell – Imbi the girl
All For You – Club Yorke
Diggit’ – El delpha
Tasmania – Hoi Palloi
When I Dream – San Cisco
Water – Colourblind
Need To Do – Skegss
I Got You – Amy Shark
Holly Grail – Hunters and Collectors
Say My Name – Tove Styrke
With You – Noname
Ms Dhu – Spinifex Gum
Jump The Gun – Hockey Dad
SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK – Joji
We Are The Champions – Queen
The Tide – Niall Horan
What Do You Mean? – Justin Bieber
The prize – The kite string tangle (feat. Bridgette Amofah)
Edge Of Town – Middle Kids
