GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY, RAMAE, A BIT OF CAI AND A BIT OF TASH – 10th September 2018

This morning on Get Cereal Monday we discussed Ramae’s cat show experience, movies that have traumatised us for life, Skeggs debut album and much more. The team also continued kicked off another week of battles between the Get Cereal teams, coming up with a children’s story based on the topic of ‘big toes’ given by the Friday team.

Exile Spree – East Brunswick All Girls Choir
Closing Time – Semisonic
Star City – Olympia
Don’t Remind Me – Longboys
Half Empty Girl – Eliza & The Delusionals
Salvation – Tash Sultana
Kick On – Sticky Fingers
For Good//F.U.B.U – Remi (Feat.Sampa the great)
Happy – thando
Club Yorke – Stop The Bleeding
K bye – RAAVE TAPES
WHO DAT – KWAME, Phil Fresh
Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike
Happy Sad – Ocean Alley
Lovely – Pinkish Blu
Laps Around The Sun – Ziggy Alberts
My Own Mess – Skeggs
My Mind – Skeggs
Stuck Around – Bugs
Make My Bed – King Princess
Call It – Mookhi
We Are The Champions – Queen
Latex – Triple One
Ladders – Mac Miller
Father Said – Thelma Plum
I Have A Hole In My Tooth (And My Dentist is Shut) – Dodie
For You – Northeast party house
Old Age – E^ST

September 10th 2018
