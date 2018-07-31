SYN 90.7
GET CEREAL MONDAY IS NOW A TRIO! – 30th July 2018
Kelly, Cai and Ramae were here to wake you up in the morning with some great tunes and a very interesting social challenge…
…the trio have been given the task of talking to a stranger with a foreign accent!! You can tune in next Monday from 6am to here how it all unfolds.
Here’s Monday morning’s playlist:
Oblivious Objects – Happy Axe
La Cienga – 88rising, Joji, NIKI
Better Place – KEZRA
Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco
One Tree Hill – U2
Only He Knows – Niine
I Miss You – Thundamentals
Castles (First Dance) – Alora
Everlong – Foo Fighters
Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
Black Magic – Baker Boy, Dallas Woods
Euro – Ryan Beatty
Twice Shy – Between You & Me
Above The Clouds – SYDE (feat. Olivia Reid)
About Me – Birdz, Omar Musa
Time -Gretta Ray
Extra Extra – Illy (feat. Mike Waters)
Eighteen – Pale Waves
Half The World Away – AURORA
Locked Up – Spinifex Gum (feat. Briggs, Marliya)
High Five – Sigrid
The Loser – Zach Farache
High Beam – Chelsea Jade
Overthinking – Hands Like Houses
Changed My Mind – Tove Styrke
The Heart Is a Muscle – Gang of Youths
You should see me in a crown – Billie Eilish
WOW – Kwame
Use Me – After Touch
Futon Couch – Missy Higgins
Sarah Thomas
July 31st 2018Read more by Sarah Thomas
Category: General, Playlist, Uncategorized
Topics: Comedy, Live, Music
Tags: #Get Cereal #Get Cereal Mondays
More by Get Cereal
GET CEREAL MONDAY
This morning on Get Cereal, Kelly and Cai talked about super handy second hand objects, Splendour in the Grass, a tattoo designed […]
Get Cereal Mondays Season 3!
This week on Get Cereal Mondays Kelly and Cai discussed giant avocados, Astro boy and whether Paris is real. See the full […]
When Did You Ruin The Moment?, The Pizza Necklace & How To Adult: Hosting a Dinner Party – Get Cereal Saturdays 14 July
On the final Get Cereal Saturdays show, Sam & Jules argue over the iconic TV hit ‘Gossip Girl’, call a psychic hotline […]