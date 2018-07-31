GET CEREAL MONDAY IS NOW A TRIO! – 30th July 2018

Kelly, Cai and Ramae were here to wake you up in the morning with some great tunes and a very interesting social challenge…

…the trio have been given the task of talking to a stranger with a foreign accent!! You can tune in next Monday from 6am to here how it all unfolds.

Here’s Monday morning’s playlist:

Oblivious Objects – Happy Axe

La Cienga – 88rising, Joji, NIKI

Better Place – KEZRA

Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco

One Tree Hill – U2

Only He Knows – Niine

I Miss You – Thundamentals

Castles (First Dance) – Alora

Everlong – Foo Fighters

Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen

Black Magic – Baker Boy, Dallas Woods

Euro – Ryan Beatty

Twice Shy – Between You & Me

Above The Clouds – SYDE (feat. Olivia Reid)

About Me – Birdz, Omar Musa

Time -Gretta Ray

Extra Extra – Illy (feat. Mike Waters)

Eighteen – Pale Waves

Half The World Away – AURORA

Locked Up – Spinifex Gum (feat. Briggs, Marliya)

High Five – Sigrid

The Loser – Zach Farache

High Beam – Chelsea Jade

Overthinking – Hands Like Houses

Changed My Mind – Tove Styrke

The Heart Is a Muscle – Gang of Youths

You should see me in a crown – Billie Eilish

WOW – Kwame

Use Me – After Touch

Futon Couch – Missy Higgins