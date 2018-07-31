get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

GET CEREAL MONDAY IS NOW A TRIO! – 30th July 2018

38167273_1743557712365933_475305403375157248_n

 

Kelly, Cai and Ramae were here to wake you up in the morning with some great tunes and a very interesting social challenge…

…the trio have been given the task of talking to a stranger with a foreign accent!! You can tune in next Monday from 6am to here how it all unfolds.

 

Here’s Monday morning’s playlist:
Oblivious Objects – Happy Axe
La Cienga – 88rising, Joji, NIKI
Better Place – KEZRA
Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco
One Tree Hill – U2
Only He Knows – Niine
I Miss You – Thundamentals
Castles (First Dance) – Alora
Everlong – Foo Fighters
Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
Black Magic – Baker Boy, Dallas Woods
Euro – Ryan Beatty
Twice Shy – Between You & Me
Above The Clouds – SYDE (feat. Olivia Reid)
About Me – Birdz, Omar Musa
Time -Gretta Ray
Extra Extra – Illy (feat. Mike Waters)
Eighteen – Pale Waves
Half The World Away – AURORA
Locked Up – Spinifex Gum (feat. Briggs, Marliya)
High Five – Sigrid
The Loser – Zach Farache
High Beam – Chelsea Jade
Overthinking – Hands Like Houses
Changed My Mind – Tove Styrke
The Heart Is a Muscle – Gang of Youths
You should see me in a crown – Billie Eilish
WOW – Kwame
Use Me – After Touch
Futon Couch – Missy Higgins

July 31st 2018
July 31st 2018
