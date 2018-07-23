get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

GET CEREAL MONDAY

37718575_1731169533604751_4080145397064925184_n

This morning on Get Cereal, Kelly and Cai talked about super handy second hand objects, Splendour in the Grass, a tattoo designed by a youngin, being invited to places you’d prefer to not go to and humanising inanimate objects!

See the full playlist below:
Wake Up – EDEN
Time – Mimi
Don’t Miss It – James Blake
There’s a Reason – Wet
Essendon 1986 – East Brunswick All Girls Choir
What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out? – Gang of Youths
I Miss You – blink-182
5 6 7 8 – Steps
Wasted Youth – Blue Velvet
Yurala – Spinifex Gum
Intertwined – dodie
Sweeterman – Zach Farache
Tables Have Turned – RALPH
La Cienega – 88rising (ft. Joji, NIKI)
In The Air – DMA’S
Dreams – B-Town Warriors
The Magician – The Babe Rainbow
Turn – The Wombats
Raw – Sigrid
Lullaby – Tasha
Dancing queen – ABBA
Valentine – 5 Seconds of Summer
Knees – Ocean Alley
Stay Safe – Neighbourhood Youth
Unfamiliar Energy – Sophie Meiers (feat. Halpe)
Eastside – benny blanco (with Halsey & Khalid )
Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
I Got You – Amy Shark
Castles (First Dance) – Alora
Too Far Gone – VINCE the KID, KIAN
Keep On Running – The Living End
Forget You – DYSN

July 23rd 2018
Read more by Sarah Thomas
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Get Cereal

37239713_1719937598061278_1324575992919883776_n
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Mondays Season 3!

This week on Get Cereal Mondays Kelly and Cai discussed giant avocados, Astro boy and whether Paris is real. See the full […]

GCS Website banner 1 cropped (1)
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

When Did You Ruin The Moment?, The Pizza Necklace & How To Adult: Hosting a Dinner Party – Get Cereal Saturdays 14 July

On the final Get Cereal Saturdays show, Sam & Jules argue over the iconic TV hit ‘Gossip Girl’, call a psychic hotline […]

GCS Website banner 3 cropped
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Can We Do Radio Without Hearing Each Other? – Get Cereal Saturdays 7 July

Sam & Jules asked the hard hitting questions on Get Cereal this week. How far would you go for freebies? Would you […]

Related Content

696_cropped_730x4122.1455081068
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Janus and Sarah chat with Cal Wilson (10/10/16)

get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Monday - 19/10/15 Citizen kay interview

get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Monday - 19/10/15 Citizen kay interview