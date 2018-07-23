GET CEREAL MONDAY

SYN 90.7
This morning on Get Cereal, Kelly and Cai talked about super handy second hand objects, Splendour in the Grass, a tattoo designed by a youngin, being invited to places you’d prefer to not go to and humanising inanimate objects!
See the full playlist below:
Wake Up – EDEN
Time – Mimi
Don’t Miss It – James Blake
There’s a Reason – Wet
Essendon 1986 – East Brunswick All Girls Choir
What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out? – Gang of Youths
I Miss You – blink-182
5 6 7 8 – Steps
Wasted Youth – Blue Velvet
Yurala – Spinifex Gum
Intertwined – dodie
Sweeterman – Zach Farache
Tables Have Turned – RALPH
La Cienega – 88rising (ft. Joji, NIKI)
In The Air – DMA’S
Dreams – B-Town Warriors
The Magician – The Babe Rainbow
Turn – The Wombats
Raw – Sigrid
Lullaby – Tasha
Dancing queen – ABBA
Valentine – 5 Seconds of Summer
Knees – Ocean Alley
Stay Safe – Neighbourhood Youth
Unfamiliar Energy – Sophie Meiers (feat. Halpe)
Eastside – benny blanco (with Halsey & Khalid )
Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
I Got You – Amy Shark
Castles (First Dance) – Alora
Too Far Gone – VINCE the KID, KIAN
Keep On Running – The Living End
Forget You – DYSN
