On Air
Get Cereal Monday’s with Jitan, Jacob and Chris – Season 1 Episode 2
Monday 3rd February 2020
Playlist
- Stay On - Gold Member
- Bass jumpin - Arno faraji
- Elevator Operator - Courtney Barnett
- Mr. Blue Sky - Electric light orchestra
- Ain't got you - Port Royal
- Violet Town - Tori Forsyth
- Summer Jam - Lucky Luke
- One - L Fresh the lion
- Women’s world - OKENYO
- Torn - Natalie Imbruglia
- Simple Song - Passenger
- Divide - So.crates feat al joy
- Ubu - Methyl Ethel
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- My Happiness - Powderfinger
- Dumb Things - A.B Original
- Krishnanagar Express - Ra ra raj
- Rocket Man - Elton John
- Bengal - Tiger moth
- Wow! - Jitwam
- Final form - Sampa the great
- Nasa - Nyltck
- Who Are We - Shining Bird
- Vermont - Taylah Carroll
- Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Wednesday 21.08.2019
Hosted by Zoe and Jitan. may you have gained knowledge of news and may you have a good wake up while listening […]