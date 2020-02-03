IMG_1043

Get Cereal Monday’s with Jitan, Jacob and Chris – Season 1 Episode 2

Monday 3rd February 2020

 

 

  1. Stay On - Gold Member
  2. Bass jumpin - Arno faraji
  3. Elevator Operator - Courtney Barnett
  4. Mr. Blue Sky - Electric light orchestra
  5. Ain't got you - Port Royal
  6. Violet Town - Tori Forsyth
  7. Summer Jam - Lucky Luke
  8. One - L Fresh the lion
  9. Women’s world - OKENYO
  10. Torn - Natalie Imbruglia
  11. Simple Song - Passenger
  12. Divide - So.crates feat al joy
  13. Ubu - Methyl Ethel
  14. Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
  15. My Happiness - Powderfinger
  16. Dumb Things - A.B Original
  17. Krishnanagar Express - Ra ra raj
  18. Rocket Man - Elton John
  19. Bengal - Tiger moth
  20. Wow! - Jitwam
  21. Final form - Sampa the great
  22. Nasa - Nyltck
  23. Who Are We - Shining Bird
  24. Vermont - Taylah Carroll
  25. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

