SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Mondays Playlist 16.4.18
Get the party Started – Pink
Jump the Gun – Hockey Dad
Piece of my heart- big brother and the holding company
Consumed – PALS
I Just Wanna (ft. Kllo) – Chrome Sparks
Mother Maybe – Kadhja Bonet
The Heat – The Next Weekend
These days – Rudimental
Make Me A Song – Eleanor Friedberger
Flames (Ft. Sia) – David Guetta
Accidentally in Love – Counting Crows
I Said Hi! – Amy Shark
Think About You – Laundry Day
Branch Doubt – No Thank You
I Love You, But I Need Another Year – Liza Anne
The Sound Of Reverie (Remix) – The Maine
Konichiwa – Donny Benét
Melbourne – Alice Skye
My Love – Crocodylus
Stuck On You – West Thebarton
SUDS – Raave Tapes
Sweet emotion – The Kooks
Settle Down – No Doubt
Confidence – Ocean Alley
Hot in the City – Billy Joel
Cool Girl – Tove Lo
Kids – Robbie Williams / Kylie Minogue
Shoop – Salt N Pepa
Youth – Daughter
Staying alive – The Bee Gees
