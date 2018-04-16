get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Mondays Playlist 16.4.18

Get the party Started – Pink

Jump the Gun – Hockey Dad

Piece of my heart- big brother and the holding company

Consumed – PALS

I Just Wanna (ft. Kllo) – Chrome Sparks

Mother Maybe – Kadhja Bonet

The Heat – The Next Weekend

These days – Rudimental

Make Me A Song – Eleanor Friedberger

Flames (Ft. Sia) – David Guetta

Accidentally in Love – Counting Crows

I Said Hi! – Amy Shark

Think About You – Laundry Day

Branch Doubt – No Thank You

I Love You, But I Need Another Year – Liza Anne

The Sound Of Reverie (Remix) – The Maine

Konichiwa – Donny Benét

Melbourne – Alice Skye

My Love – Crocodylus

Stuck On You – West Thebarton

SUDS – Raave Tapes

Sweet emotion – The Kooks

Settle Down – No Doubt

Confidence – Ocean Alley

Hot in the City – Billy Joel

Cool Girl – Tove Lo

Kids – Robbie Williams / Kylie Minogue

Shoop – Salt N Pepa

Youth – Daughter

Staying alive – The Bee Gees

 

jack.missen

April 16th 2018
