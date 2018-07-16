get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Mondays Season 3!

This week on Get Cereal Mondays Kelly and Cai discussed giant avocados, Astro boy and whether Paris is real.

See the full playlist below.

 

Near – Deafheaven
Kick Drum – Jade Alice
Bird Sounds – Didirri
What You’re Like – Kinder
I Lose Myself – Lucianblomkamp (feat. Rosebud Leach)
Suddenly – British India
Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne
When You Were Young – The Killers
Smogged Out – Skegss
World Wind – TOWNS
Ms Dhu – Spinifex Gum (ft. Marliya, Felix Riebl)
FEMALE – Sampa the great
Call If You Need Me – Vance Joy
Deep Space – Reel Tapes
Avalanche – Another Sky
Recovery – Kimbra
Ngarrikwujeyinama – Emily Wurramara
My Hands – Running Touch
As The Days Go By – Daryl Braithwaite
My Oh My – Aqua
Be Alright – Dean Lewis
Stop The Bleeding – Club Yorke
Mess Her Up – Amy Shark
Rest Your Head – Lyves
I’m Fine – The Night Cafe
Bellyache – Billie Eilish
My Hero – Foo Fighters
Use Somebody – Kings of Leon
I Miss You – Thundamentals
Mr La Di Da Di – Baker Boy
King Of The Clouds – Panic! At The Disco
Lottery – Jade Bird
Groceries – Mallrat

 

July 16th 2018
