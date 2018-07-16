Get Cereal Mondays Season 3!

This week on Get Cereal Mondays Kelly and Cai discussed giant avocados, Astro boy and whether Paris is real.

See the full playlist below.

Near – Deafheaven

Kick Drum – Jade Alice

Bird Sounds – Didirri

What You’re Like – Kinder

I Lose Myself – Lucianblomkamp (feat. Rosebud Leach)

Suddenly – British India

Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

When You Were Young – The Killers

Smogged Out – Skegss

World Wind – TOWNS

Ms Dhu – Spinifex Gum (ft. Marliya, Felix Riebl)

FEMALE – Sampa the great

Call If You Need Me – Vance Joy

Deep Space – Reel Tapes

Avalanche – Another Sky

Recovery – Kimbra

Ngarrikwujeyinama – Emily Wurramara

My Hands – Running Touch

As The Days Go By – Daryl Braithwaite

My Oh My – Aqua

Be Alright – Dean Lewis

Stop The Bleeding – Club Yorke

Mess Her Up – Amy Shark

Rest Your Head – Lyves

I’m Fine – The Night Cafe

Bellyache – Billie Eilish

My Hero – Foo Fighters

Use Somebody – Kings of Leon

I Miss You – Thundamentals

Mr La Di Da Di – Baker Boy

King Of The Clouds – Panic! At The Disco

Lottery – Jade Bird

Groceries – Mallrat