Get Cereal Mondays Season 3!

This week on Get Cereal Mondays Kelly and Cai discussed giant avocados, Astro boy and whether Paris is real.
Near – Deafheaven
Kick Drum – Jade Alice
Bird Sounds – Didirri
What You’re Like – Kinder
I Lose Myself – Lucianblomkamp (feat. Rosebud Leach)
Suddenly – British India
Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne
When You Were Young – The Killers
Smogged Out – Skegss
World Wind – TOWNS
Ms Dhu – Spinifex Gum (ft. Marliya, Felix Riebl)
FEMALE – Sampa the great
Call If You Need Me – Vance Joy
Deep Space – Reel Tapes
Avalanche – Another Sky
Recovery – Kimbra
Ngarrikwujeyinama – Emily Wurramara
My Hands – Running Touch
As The Days Go By – Daryl Braithwaite
My Oh My – Aqua
Be Alright – Dean Lewis
Stop The Bleeding – Club Yorke
Mess Her Up – Amy Shark
Rest Your Head – Lyves
I’m Fine – The Night Cafe
Bellyache – Billie Eilish
My Hero – Foo Fighters
Use Somebody – Kings of Leon
I Miss You – Thundamentals
Mr La Di Da Di – Baker Boy
King Of The Clouds – Panic! At The Disco
Lottery – Jade Bird
Groceries – Mallrat
