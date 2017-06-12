SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Playlist 12.06.17
Playlist
- Sexyland - Crepes
- The Feeling - Eilish Gilligan
- Down 2 Hang ft. James Chance - Kirin J Callinan
- Sober - Lorde
- Then There's You - Saskwatch
- Bus Viper - CSIRO Weeds
- Big Enough - Kirin J Callinan
- The Static God - Oh See
- Supermodel - SZA
- Save Me - Aimee Mann
- Another Weekend - Ariel Pink
- Sourceress - Jordan Raki
- Perfect Places - Lorde
- Am I Wrong - Anderson Paak
- Living Each Day ft. Connan Mockasin - Kirin J Callinan
- Love Galore ft. Travis Scott - SZA
- Not You - Jelani Balckman
elsiejeanbath
June 12th 2017Read more by elsiejeanbath
More by Get Cereal
Didirri – Blind You | Live on Get Cereal, SYN 90.7
DIDIRRI – LIVE ON GET CEREAL Recorded Friday, 19 May 2017 Last week we were treated to a stunning live performance […]