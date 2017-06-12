1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Playlist 12.06.17

Playlist

  1. Sexyland - Crepes
  2. The Feeling - Eilish Gilligan
  3. Down 2 Hang ft. James Chance - Kirin J Callinan
  4. Sober - Lorde
  5. Then There's You - Saskwatch
  6. Bus Viper - CSIRO Weeds
  7. Big Enough - Kirin J Callinan
  8. The Static God - Oh See
  9. Supermodel - SZA
  10. Save Me - Aimee Mann
  11. Another Weekend - Ariel Pink
  12. Sourceress - Jordan Raki
  13. Perfect Places - Lorde
  14. Am I Wrong - Anderson Paak
  15. Living Each Day ft. Connan Mockasin - Kirin J Callinan
  16. Love Galore ft. Travis Scott - SZA
  17. Not You - Jelani Balckman

June 12th 2017
