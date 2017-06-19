SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Playlist 19.06.17
Playlist
- Big Skies - Mere Woman
- Needy Bees - Nick Hakim
- Young and Beautiful - Lana Del Ray
- Eastwick - Julia Jacklin
- Oo La La - Beth Ditto
- Do You Want to Get in Trouble - Soulwax
- Youth of the Nation - P.O.D
- Roller Skates - Nick Hakim
- Never Be Like You (ft. Kai) - Flume
- Plants - Crumb
- Fire - Beth Ditto
- Olympic Sneakers - Heaps Good Friends
- I Am All That I Need - Fleet Foxes
- The Man - The Killers
- Clothes Off - DIET
- Green Twins - Nick Hakim
- Rockin' - The Weekend
- California - Childish Gambino
- Kingdom - CHVNGES
- Bet She Looks Like You - Nick Hakim
More by Get Cereal
Didirri – Blind You | Live on Get Cereal, SYN 90.7
DIDIRRI – LIVE ON GET CEREAL Recorded Friday, 19 May 2017 Last week we were treated to a stunning live performance […]