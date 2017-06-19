1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Playlist 19.06.17

Playlist

  1. Big Skies - Mere Woman
  2. Needy Bees - Nick Hakim
  3. Young and Beautiful - Lana Del Ray
  4. Eastwick - Julia Jacklin
  5. Oo La La - Beth Ditto
  6. Do You Want to Get in Trouble - Soulwax
  7. Youth of the Nation - P.O.D
  8. Roller Skates - Nick Hakim
  9. Never Be Like You (ft. Kai) - Flume
  10. Plants - Crumb
  11. Fire - Beth Ditto
  12. Olympic Sneakers - Heaps Good Friends
  13. I Am All That I Need - Fleet Foxes
  14. The Man - The Killers
  15. Clothes Off - DIET
  16. Green Twins - Nick Hakim
  17. Rockin' - The Weekend
  18. California - Childish Gambino
  19. Kingdom - CHVNGES
  20. Bet She Looks Like You - Nick Hakim

June 19th 2017
