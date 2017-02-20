SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Playlist 20.2.2017
Playlist
- Hills - Jack Grace
- Love Me - The 1975
- Burn - The Temper Trap
- Coma - The Living End
- Detroit - Spring King Band
- Gameshow - Two Door Cinema Club
- Take Me Dancing - Slotface
- In My Blood - The Veronicas
- I Love You Always Forever - Betty Who
- Let Them Eat Cake - Dan Webb
- SO MUCH - Jinja Safari
- My House - Polish Club
- Tomorrow Now - Flyying Colours
- Umbrella - Rihanna ft. Jay Z
- Johny - Sofi Tukker
- Miss You - Young Franco
- Golden - Kingswood
- Ms Dhu - Spinifex Gum ft Felix Riebl and Marliya
- Gamma Knife - King Gizzard ft. The Lizard Wizard
- Hold On feat. Teischa - Stalbion
- Twist Your Arm - Ten Fe
- Foreign Affair - Client Liaison
- Hush - Malaa