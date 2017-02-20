1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png

Get Cereal Playlist 20.2.2017

Playlist

  1. Hills - Jack Grace
  2. Love Me - The 1975
  3. Burn - The Temper Trap
  4. Coma - The Living End
  5. Detroit - Spring King Band
  6. Gameshow - Two Door Cinema Club
  7. Take Me Dancing - Slotface
  8. In My Blood - The Veronicas
  9. I Love You Always Forever - Betty Who
  10. Let Them Eat Cake - Dan Webb
  11. SO MUCH - Jinja Safari
  12. My House - Polish Club
  13. Tomorrow Now - Flyying Colours
  14. Umbrella - Rihanna ft. Jay Z
  15. Johny - Sofi Tukker
  16. Miss You - Young Franco
  17. Golden - Kingswood
  18. Ms Dhu - Spinifex Gum ft Felix Riebl and Marliya
  19. Gamma Knife - King Gizzard ft. The Lizard Wizard
  20. Hold On feat. Teischa - Stalbion
  21. Twist Your Arm - Ten Fe
  22. Foreign Affair - Client Liaison
  23. Hush - Malaa

February 20th 2017
