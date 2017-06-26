SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Playlist 26.06.17
Playlist
- Ode To Death - Drunk Mums
- Same Same - Waxx
- Together - Emily Wurramara X Steady
- Overnight - Parcels
- Ripe - Banoffee
- This Everything - Waax
- Arty Boy ft. Emma Lousie - Flight Facilities
- Perfect People - Courtship
- Little of Your Love - HAIM
- Keep Me Sane - Kacy Hill
- Wild & Weak - Waax
- Gold Junkies - Melanie De Biasio
- All Points Back to You - Nosaj Thing
- Already Home - Alex The Astronaut
- Let's Go To The Beach - Banoffee
- Drive - Gretta Ray
- Sooner Or Later - N.E.R.D.
- Big Jet Plane - Angus and Julia Stone
- Sober - Lorde
- Chocolate - Big Boi