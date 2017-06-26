1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Playlist 26.06.17

Playlist

  1. Ode To Death - Drunk Mums
  2. Same Same - Waxx
  3. Together - Emily Wurramara X Steady
  4. Overnight - Parcels
  5. Ripe - Banoffee
  6. This Everything - Waax
  7. Arty Boy ft. Emma Lousie - Flight Facilities
  8. Perfect People - Courtship
  9. Little of Your Love - HAIM
  10. Keep Me Sane - Kacy Hill
  11. Wild & Weak - Waax
  12. Gold Junkies - Melanie De Biasio
  13. All Points Back to You - Nosaj Thing
  14. Already Home - Alex The Astronaut
  15. Let's Go To The Beach - Banoffee
  16. Drive - Gretta Ray
  17. Sooner Or Later - N.E.R.D.
  18. Big Jet Plane - Angus and Julia Stone
  19. Sober - Lorde
  20. Chocolate - Big Boi

June 26th 2017
