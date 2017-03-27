1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Playlist 27.3.2017

get20cereal20logo20copy-03_48.png

Playlist

  1. PTY LTD - OKBADLANDS
  2. Cigarette - Ali Barter
  3. Love - Lana del Rey
  4. Stories - The Chakachas
  5. Dead End Space - Downtown Mystic
  6. Moving Out - West Thebarton Brothel Party
  7. Dr. Hilarius - Yon Yonson
  8. I'm The Moon - Spooky Mansion
  9. Better - Maggie Rogers
  10. Wait - NoMBe
  11. Lovely - Running Touch
  12. Flow - Crooked Colours
  13. Don't Kill My Vibe - Sigrid
  14. Friend Zone - Thundercat
  15. Mabel's Bookshop - The Clouds
  16. Honey (It's Alright) - The Zilzies
  17. Can I Sit Next To You - Spoon
  18. Left Alone - Blink-182
  19. Don't Let The Kids Win - Julia Jacklin
  20. Be With You - RUFUS
  21. -

March 27th 2017
