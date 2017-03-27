SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Playlist 27.3.2017
Playlist
- PTY LTD - OKBADLANDS
- Cigarette - Ali Barter
- Love - Lana del Rey
- Stories - The Chakachas
- Dead End Space - Downtown Mystic
- Moving Out - West Thebarton Brothel Party
- Dr. Hilarius - Yon Yonson
- I'm The Moon - Spooky Mansion
- Better - Maggie Rogers
- Wait - NoMBe
- Lovely - Running Touch
- Flow - Crooked Colours
- Don't Kill My Vibe - Sigrid
- Friend Zone - Thundercat
- Mabel's Bookshop - The Clouds
- Honey (It's Alright) - The Zilzies
- Can I Sit Next To You - Spoon
- Left Alone - Blink-182
- Don't Let The Kids Win - Julia Jacklin
- Be With You - RUFUS
