Get Cereal Playlist 30.1.17
Playlist
- Because I Love You - Montaigne
- No. 28 - Methyl Ethel
- Innocence - Flume Feat. AlunaGeorge
- Good Morning - Two Door Cinema Club
- The Opposite of Us - Big Scary
- Do You Ever Glow? - Green Buzzard
- Keep Going - Camp Cope
- Heartlines - Broods
- Marinade - DOPE LEMON
- New Song - Warpaint
- Elevator - Holy Holy
- Good Grief - Bastille
- Still Breathing - Green Day
- Coming of Age - Julia Jacklin
- Stone Bone - Mesa Cosa
- Rooftop - NOËP
- Hills - Jack Grace
- Live In The Dark - Jeff Beck
- Strange Diseases - Gang of Youths
- Cold Lips - Twin Peaks
- Free - Broods
- Rabbit Hole - Blink-182
- Mystery Girl - Alexandra Savior
- All The Ways - Wet
- I Know A Girl - The Preatures
- Higher - The Naked And Famous