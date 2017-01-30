Get Cereal Playlist 30.1.17

Playlist

  1. Because I Love You - Montaigne
  2. No. 28 - Methyl Ethel
  3. Innocence - Flume Feat. AlunaGeorge
  4. Good Morning - Two Door Cinema Club
  5. The Opposite of Us - Big Scary
  6. Do You Ever Glow? - Green Buzzard
  7. Keep Going - Camp Cope
  8. Heartlines - Broods
  9. Marinade - DOPE LEMON
  10. New Song - Warpaint
  11. Elevator - Holy Holy
  12. Good Grief - Bastille
  13. Still Breathing - Green Day
  14. Coming of Age - Julia Jacklin
  15. Stone Bone - Mesa Cosa
  16. Rooftop - NOËP
  17. Hills - Jack Grace
  18. Live In The Dark - Jeff Beck
  19. Strange Diseases - Gang of Youths
  20. Cold Lips - Twin Peaks
  21. Free - Broods
  22. Rabbit Hole - Blink-182
  23. Mystery Girl - Alexandra Savior
  24. All The Ways - Wet
  25. I Know A Girl - The Preatures
  26. Higher - The Naked And Famous

January 30th 2017
Read more by juliag
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport