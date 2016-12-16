1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Podcast (Friday 16th December)

Here is the Final Friday edition of  Get Cereal for 2016 hosted by Sam & Gill. (aired on the 16/12/16)

In this Podcast: Whats Trending, Favourite and Worst Moments of the Year, Billboard’s Woman of the Year – Madonna, Australia’s Top Google searches for 2016, What we’re into this Week, Weird & Wonderfull News, Top SYN/Get Cereal Moments for the Year with Aimee, Yahooo Accounts Data Leaks, Justin’s Final Ever Movie Quiz and Gill’s Solo Rap Battle!

Get Cereal is a weekday breakfast radio program produced by SYN and broadcast in Melbourne on SYN 90.7 produced entirely by youth featuring; news, hilarious segments, interviews and the music you love.

 


 

December 16th 2016
