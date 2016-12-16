SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Podcast (Friday 16th December)
Here is the Final Friday edition of Get Cereal for 2016 hosted by Sam & Gill. (aired on the 16/12/16)
In this Podcast: Whats Trending, Favourite and Worst Moments of the Year, Billboard’s Woman of the Year – Madonna, Australia’s Top Google searches for 2016, What we’re into this Week, Weird & Wonderfull News, Top SYN/Get Cereal Moments for the Year with Aimee, Yahooo Accounts Data Leaks, Justin’s Final Ever Movie Quiz and Gill’s Solo Rap Battle!
Get Cereal is a weekday breakfast radio program produced by SYN and broadcast in Melbourne on SYN 90.7 produced entirely by youth featuring; news, hilarious segments, interviews and the music you love.
sammenhennet
December 16th 2016Read more by sammenhennet
Category: Audio, Audio
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Music, Pop Culture, Sport
Tags: Australia, breakfast, chat, community, community radio, FM, Friday, get cereal, interview, melbourne, podcast, radio, Sam Menhennet, SYN, SYN 90.7, SYN Media, talk, Top Google searches for 2016, youth
More by Get Cereal
Ellen, Dan and Bre chat to Sistersdoll and Starley
Brennan from Sistersdoll told us all about how going to a stellar rock gig can actually help raise awareness for Motor Neuron […]
Get Cereal Playlist Monday 22nd August 2016
JVLY – Unravel Warpaint – New Song Teeth & Tongue – Turn,Turn, Turn Molly – Bagu Bagu Alpines – Heaven Shaky Stills […]